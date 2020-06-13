Maxar Technologies (NYSE:MAXR) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Maxar Technologies (NYSE:MAXR) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has $20.00 target price on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Maxar Technologies Inc. provides space technology solutions. The company engages in developing and sustaining the infrastructure and delivering the information, services, systems of space for commercial and government markets. It offers vertically integrated capabilities and expertise including satellites, Earth imagery, robotics, geospatial data and analytics. The company’s portfolio of commercial space brands includes MDA, SSL, DigitalGlobe and Radiant Solutions. Maxar Technologies Inc. is based in Westminster, United States. “

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on MAXR. National Bank Financial reduced their price objective on shares of Maxar Technologies from $20.00 to $13.00 and set a sector perform rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 9th. TD Securities reduced their price objective on shares of Maxar Technologies from $21.00 to $20.00 and set a speculative buy rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of Maxar Technologies from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a research report on Thursday, April 23rd. Canaccord Genuity restated a hold rating and set a $13.00 price objective on shares of Maxar Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, May 12th. Finally, Raymond James reduced their price objective on shares of Maxar Technologies from $20.00 to $17.00 and set a market perform rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 12th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $17.44.

MAXR traded up $0.98 on Wednesday, reaching $14.89. The company had a trading volume of 1,392,212 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,072,996. The company has a fifty day moving average of $12.53 and a 200-day moving average of $13.76. The company has a market capitalization of $841.55 million, a P/E ratio of 7.80 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.45. Maxar Technologies has a one year low of $5.98 and a one year high of $21.45.

Maxar Technologies (NYSE:MAXR) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 11th. The company reported ($1.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.69) by ($0.38). The company had revenue of $381.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $420.00 million. Maxar Technologies had a net margin of 6.53% and a negative return on equity of 16.07%. Research analysts predict that Maxar Technologies will post -1.91 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.01 per share. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 12th. Maxar Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is presently -1.90%.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. lifted its stake in Maxar Technologies by 100.1% during the fourth quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 1,999 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in Maxar Technologies during the first quarter valued at about $34,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can purchased a new stake in shares of Maxar Technologies in the fourth quarter worth approximately $65,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Maxar Technologies in the first quarter worth approximately $51,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its position in shares of Maxar Technologies by 35.4% in the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 9,596 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,000 after purchasing an additional 2,511 shares in the last quarter. 74.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Maxar Technologies Inc, a space and geospatial intelligence company, provides space technology solutions for commercial and government customers worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Space Systems, Imagery, and Services. The Space Systems segment supplies space and ground based infrastructure and information solutions, including communication and imaging satellites, satellite payloads and antenna subsystems, space-based and airborne surveillance solutions, and robotic systems and associated ground infrastructure and support services for communications and surveillance and intelligence applications.

