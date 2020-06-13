Maxim Integrated Products (NASDAQ:MXIM) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at Oppenheimer

Oppenheimer initiated coverage on shares of Maxim Integrated Products (NASDAQ:MXIM) in a report published on Wednesday morning, TipRanks reports. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the semiconductor company’s stock.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on MXIM. Maxim Group dropped their price objective on shares of Maxim Integrated Products from $65.00 to $52.00 in a report on Monday, March 30th. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of Maxim Integrated Products from $65.00 to $52.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 30th. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Maxim Integrated Products from $60.00 to $48.00 and set an underweight rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 17th. SunTrust Banks lifted their target price on shares of Maxim Integrated Products from $52.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Maxim Integrated Products from $50.00 to $48.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 27th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Maxim Integrated Products has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $59.19.

NASDAQ:MXIM traded up $0.09 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $57.15. The stock had a trading volume of 2,080,286 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,018,897. Maxim Integrated Products has a one year low of $41.93 and a one year high of $65.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 5.95 and a quick ratio of 5.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.28, a P/E/G ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $55.72 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $56.73.

Maxim Integrated Products (NASDAQ:MXIM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 28th. The semiconductor company reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.03. Maxim Integrated Products had a net margin of 37.00% and a return on equity of 35.31%. The company had revenue of $562.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $553.58 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.52 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Maxim Integrated Products will post 2.19 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 12th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 28th were given a $0.48 dividend. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 27th. Maxim Integrated Products’s payout ratio is 79.01%.

In other news, CEO Tunc Doluca sold 6,000 shares of Maxim Integrated Products stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.98, for a total transaction of $311,880.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Vivek Jain sold 4,302 shares of Maxim Integrated Products stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.53, for a total transaction of $260,400.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 54,446 shares of company stock worth $3,083,806 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.84% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Maxim Integrated Products by 4.4% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 22,958,660 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,116,020,000 after purchasing an additional 959,483 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in Maxim Integrated Products by 9.0% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 11,769,518 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $723,944,000 after acquiring an additional 975,455 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Maxim Integrated Products by 0.7% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,749,943 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $571,165,000 after acquiring an additional 78,267 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Maxim Integrated Products by 1.4% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,216,421 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $253,426,000 after acquiring an additional 70,289 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in Maxim Integrated Products by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,950,839 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $181,506,000 after acquiring an additional 51,553 shares in the last quarter. 90.09% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Maxim Integrated Products, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets a range of linear and mixed-signal integrated circuits in the United States, China, the rest of Asia, Europe, and internationally. The company also provides a range of high-frequency process technologies and capabilities for use in custom designs.

