Mayville Engineering (NYSE:MEC) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Mayville Engineering (NYSE:MEC) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report released on Thursday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage presently has a $8.50 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s target price indicates a potential upside of 14.86% from the company’s current price.

According to Zacks, “Mayville Engineering Company Inc. provides prototyping and tooling, production fabrication, coating, assembly and aftermarket services. It serves heavy and medium duty commercial vehicle, construction, powersports, agriculture, military and other end markets. The company also provides engineering and development services. It offers conventional and CNC stamping, shearing, fiber laser cutting, forming, drilling, tapping, grinding, tube bending, machining, welding, assembly and logistic services. Mayville Engineering Company Inc. is based in Wisconsin, United States. “

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on MEC. Citigroup dropped their price target on Mayville Engineering from $9.00 to $8.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st. ValuEngine raised Mayville Engineering from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 11th.

NYSE:MEC traded up $0.60 on Thursday, hitting $7.40. 53,017 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 28,862. The stock has a market cap of $134.82 million and a PE ratio of 7.82. The company has a current ratio of 2.47, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $5.78 and a 200-day moving average of $7.28. Mayville Engineering has a fifty-two week low of $3.89 and a fifty-two week high of $16.00.

Mayville Engineering (NYSE:MEC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The company reported $0.00 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.05. The company had revenue of $108.61 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $101.51 million. Mayville Engineering had a positive return on equity of 7.98% and a negative net margin of 1.50%. As a group, analysts predict that Mayville Engineering will post -0.31 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Jennison Associates LLC boosted its holdings in Mayville Engineering by 45.6% in the fourth quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 748,210 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,018,000 after purchasing an additional 234,155 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its holdings in Mayville Engineering by 37.8% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 471,779 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,892,000 after purchasing an additional 129,375 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Mayville Engineering by 0.7% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 331,931 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,035,000 after purchasing an additional 2,426 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in Mayville Engineering in the first quarter valued at about $743,000. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Mayville Engineering by 4.3% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 98,662 shares of the company’s stock worth $605,000 after buying an additional 4,094 shares during the last quarter. 29.17% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Mayville Engineering

Mayville Engineering Company, Inc operates as a contract manufacturer that serves the heavy and medium duty commercial vehicle, construction, powersports, agriculture, military, and other end markets in the United States. The company provides a range of prototyping and tooling, production fabrication, coating, assembly and aftermarket components.

