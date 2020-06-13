McKay Securities (LON:MCKS) Rating Reiterated by Peel Hunt

Peel Hunt reiterated their add rating on shares of McKay Securities (LON:MCKS) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Digital Look reports. The firm currently has a GBX 210 ($2.67) price target on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 55.26, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a current ratio of 6.56. The company has a market capitalization of $198.70 million and a P/E ratio of 16.85. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 188 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 231.82. McKay Securities has a twelve month low of GBX 136 ($1.73) and a twelve month high of GBX 286 ($3.64).

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 13th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 18th will be issued a dividend of GBX 4.40 ($0.06) per share. This represents a dividend yield of 2.1%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 18th. This is an increase from McKay Securities’s previous dividend of $2.80. McKay Securities’s dividend payout ratio is currently 78.74%.

McKay Securities PLC is a commercial property investment company with Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT) status, listed on the main market of the London Stock Exchange. It specialises in the development and refurbishment of good quality office and industrial buildings within established and proven markets of central London and South East England.

