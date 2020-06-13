McKay Securities (LON:MCKS) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Peel Hunt

Peel Hunt reaffirmed their add rating on shares of McKay Securities (LON:MCKS) in a research note released on Tuesday morning, LSE.Co.UK reports. They currently have a GBX 210 ($2.67) price objective on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

The company has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 188 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 231.82. The stock has a market cap of $198.70 million and a P/E ratio of 16.85. McKay Securities has a one year low of GBX 136 ($1.73) and a one year high of GBX 286 ($3.64). The company has a quick ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 6.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 55.26.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 13th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 18th will be given a dividend of GBX 4.40 ($0.06) per share. This is an increase from McKay Securities’s previous dividend of $2.80. This represents a dividend yield of 2.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 18th. McKay Securities’s payout ratio is currently 78.74%.

McKay Securities Company Profile

McKay Securities PLC is a commercial property investment company with Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT) status, listed on the main market of the London Stock Exchange. It specialises in the development and refurbishment of good quality office and industrial buildings within established and proven markets of central London and South East England.

