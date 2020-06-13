MDxHealth (OTCMKTS:MXDHF) Upgraded to Buy by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of MDxHealth (OTCMKTS:MXDHF) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report published on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has $1.00 price objective on the stock.

According to Zacks, “MDxHealth SA is a healthcare company which provides actionable molecular diagnostic information for diagnosis and treatment of cancer. The company’s tests are based on proprietary gene methylation and other molecular technologies and assist physicians with the diagnosis of cancer. MDxHealth SA is headquartered in Herstal, Belgium. “

OTCMKTS MXDHF opened at $0.95 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.83 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 2.97 and a quick ratio of 2.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $67.00 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.79 and a beta of 1.29. MDxHealth has a 52-week low of $0.65 and a 52-week high of $1.49.

MDxHealth SA operates as a molecular diagnostics company in Germany, the Netherlands, Poland, the United States, rest of European Union, and internationally. The company develops and commercializes epigenetic and other molecular tests for cancer assessment and the personalized treatment of patients. Its tests are based on genetic, epigenetic (methylation) and other molecular technologies, and assist physicians with the diagnosis of urologic cancers, prognosis of recurrence risk, and prediction of response to a specific therapy.

