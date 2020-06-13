MediShares Price Reaches $0.0033 on Major Exchanges (MDS)

MediShares (CURRENCY:MDS) traded 5.7% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on June 13th. During the last seven days, MediShares has traded down 0.5% against the US dollar. MediShares has a total market capitalization of $2.59 million and $1.45 million worth of MediShares was traded on exchanges in the last day. One MediShares token can now be bought for about $0.0033 or 0.00000035 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including OTCBTC, Gate.io and Huobi.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Innovative Bioresearch Classic (INNBCL) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010598 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002028 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $182.67 or 0.01929735 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $16.66 or 0.00176003 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0742 or 0.00000783 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.09 or 0.00043211 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0166 or 0.00000176 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.06 or 0.00116824 BTC.

MediShares Profile

MediShares’ genesis date was December 1st, 2017. MediShares’ total supply is 2,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 782,999,401 tokens. MediShares’ official Twitter account is @MediShares . MediShares’ official message board is weibo.com/MediShares . The official website for MediShares is www.medishares.org

Buying and Selling MediShares

MediShares can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Huobi, Gate.io and OTCBTC. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as MediShares directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade MediShares should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase MediShares using one of the exchanges listed above.

