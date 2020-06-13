Medtronic PLC (NYSE:MDT) Shares Acquired by Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC

Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Medtronic PLC (NYSE:MDT) by 32.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,245 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,046 shares during the quarter. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC’s holdings in Medtronic were worth $383,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of MDT. Blackhawk Capital Partners LLC. raised its position in shares of Medtronic by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Blackhawk Capital Partners LLC. now owns 9,324 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $1,013,000 after buying an additional 85 shares during the period. Valley National Advisers Inc. raised its position in shares of Medtronic by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 10,064 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $1,142,000 after buying an additional 86 shares during the period. Bank OZK raised its position in shares of Medtronic by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Bank OZK now owns 29,143 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $3,306,000 after buying an additional 95 shares during the period. BSW Wealth Partners raised its position in shares of Medtronic by 4.5% in the 4th quarter. BSW Wealth Partners now owns 2,279 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $259,000 after buying an additional 98 shares during the period. Finally, Intercontinental Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Medtronic by 18.8% in the 4th quarter. Intercontinental Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 625 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $75,000 after buying an additional 99 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.14% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:MDT traded up $2.34 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $93.21. The stock had a trading volume of 7,310,411 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,648,433. The company has a market capitalization of $121.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.35 and a beta of 0.68. Medtronic PLC has a 1-year low of $72.13 and a 1-year high of $122.15. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $97.21 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $104.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 2.13 and a quick ratio of 1.72.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 21st. The medical technology company reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.28 by ($0.70). The firm had revenue of $6 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.10 billion. Medtronic had a return on equity of 12.17% and a net margin of 16.56%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 26.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.54 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Medtronic PLC will post 3.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 17th. Investors of record on Friday, June 26th will be paid a $0.58 dividend. This represents a $2.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.49%. This is an increase from Medtronic’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.54. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 25th. Medtronic’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 47.06%.

In related news, SVP Carol A. Surface sold 2,000 shares of Medtronic stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.72, for a total value of $195,440.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.28% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on MDT. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $117.00 target price on shares of Medtronic in a research report on Friday, May 22nd. DZ Bank lowered Medtronic from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $92.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, May 14th. UBS Group cut their target price on Medtronic from $130.00 to $118.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 22nd. Sanford C. Bernstein reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $112.00 price objective on shares of Medtronic in a research report on Thursday, April 23rd. Finally, SVB Leerink raised their price objective on Medtronic from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, twenty-two have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Medtronic currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $114.53.

Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells device-based medical therapies to hospitals, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. It operates through four segments: Cardiac and Vascular Group, Minimally Invasive Therapies Group, Restorative Therapies Group, and Diabetes Group.

