MEI Pharma (NASDAQ:MEIP) Stock Price Down 9%

MEI Pharma Inc (NASDAQ:MEIP)’s stock price fell 9% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $3.50 and last traded at $3.55, 1,378,297 shares changed hands during mid-day trading. A decline of 7% from the average session volume of 1,489,859 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.90.

Several brokerages recently commented on MEIP. SunTrust Banks began coverage on shares of MEI Pharma in a research report on Friday, May 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $16.00 price target for the company. BidaskClub upgraded shares of MEI Pharma from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 27th. Wells Fargo & Co upped their price target on shares of MEI Pharma from $11.00 to $13.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 14th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of MEI Pharma from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 23rd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $10.44.

The stock has a market cap of $376.30 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.63 and a beta of 1.96. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $3.13 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $2.27.

MEI Pharma (NASDAQ:MEIP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $1.24 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.28 million. MEI Pharma had a negative net margin of 539.48% and a negative return on equity of 60.32%. On average, analysts forecast that MEI Pharma Inc will post -0.06 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in MEI Pharma by 317.3% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 14,113 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 10,731 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new position in shares of MEI Pharma during the 4th quarter worth $36,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of MEI Pharma by 48.8% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 16,047 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 5,264 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. acquired a new position in shares of MEI Pharma during the 1st quarter worth $37,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of MEI Pharma during the 1st quarter worth $38,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.82% of the company’s stock.

MEI Pharma, Inc, a pharmaceutical company, focuses on the clinical development of novel therapies for the treatment of cancer. The company's clinical drug candidate includes Pracinostat, an oral available histone deacetylase inhibitor for the treatment of patients with acute myeloid leukemia and myelodysplastic syndrome.

