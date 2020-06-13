Mercantil Bank Holding Corp (NASDAQ:AMTB) Short Interest Down 20.8% in May

Mercantil Bank Holding Corp (NASDAQ:AMTB) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of May. As of May 29th, there was short interest totalling 201,200 shares, a decrease of 20.8% from the May 14th total of 254,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 55,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.6 days. Currently, 1.0% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Shares of NASDAQ:AMTB opened at $14.34 on Friday. Mercantil Bank has a 12-month low of $10.05 and a 12-month high of $23.59. The company has a market capitalization of $564.38 million, a PE ratio of 13.39 and a beta of 0.44. The business has a 50 day moving average of $12.76 and a two-hundred day moving average of $17.13. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58.

Mercantil Bank (NASDAQ:AMTB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by ($0.08). Mercantil Bank had a net margin of 11.26% and a return on equity of 5.22%. The company had revenue of $71.14 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $62.13 million. Equities research analysts predict that Mercantil Bank will post 0.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Mercantil Bank by 9.7% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 284,296 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,194,000 after buying an additional 25,055 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of Mercantil Bank by 63.6% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 106,315 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,317,000 after buying an additional 41,335 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates acquired a new position in shares of Mercantil Bank during the 4th quarter worth approximately $206,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Mercantil Bank by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,395,590 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,478,000 after buying an additional 13,092 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in shares of Mercantil Bank by 35.1% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 89,303 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,946,000 after buying an additional 23,203 shares during the period. 18.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages recently commented on AMTB. Zacks Investment Research lowered Mercantil Bank from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday. BidaskClub upgraded Mercantil Bank from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, June 6th. SunTrust Banks decreased their price target on Mercantil Bank from $16.00 to $14.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 19th. Finally, ValuEngine raised Mercantil Bank from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a hold rating to the stock. Mercantil Bank presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $18.25.

About Mercantil Bank

Mercantil Bank Holding Corporation operates as a bank holding company for Amerant Bank, N.A. that provides banking products and services to individuals and businesses in the United States and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Personal and Commercial Banking, Corporate LATAM, Treasury, and Institutional.

