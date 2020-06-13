Mercantil Bank Holding Corp (NASDAQ:AMTB) Short Interest Down 20.8% in May

Mercantil Bank Holding Corp (NASDAQ:AMTB) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of May. As of May 29th, there was short interest totalling 201,200 shares, a decrease of 20.8% from the May 14th total of 254,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 55,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.6 days. Currently, 1.0% of the shares of the company are sold short.
Shares of NASDAQ:AMTB opened at $14.34 on Friday. Mercantil Bank has a 12-month low of $10.05 and a 12-month high of $23.59. The company has a market capitalization of $564.38 million, a PE ratio of 13.39 and a beta of 0.44. The business has a 50 day moving average of $12.76 and a two-hundred day moving average of $17.13. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58.
Mercantil Bank (NASDAQ:AMTB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by ($0.08). Mercantil Bank had a net margin of 11.26% and a return on equity of 5.22%. The company had revenue of $71.14 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $62.13 million. Equities research analysts predict that Mercantil Bank will post 0.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
A number of brokerages recently commented on AMTB. Zacks Investment Research lowered Mercantil Bank from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday. BidaskClub upgraded Mercantil Bank from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, June 6th. SunTrust Banks decreased their price target on Mercantil Bank from $16.00 to $14.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 19th. Finally, ValuEngine raised Mercantil Bank from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a hold rating to the stock. Mercantil Bank presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $18.25.
About Mercantil Bank
Mercantil Bank Holding Corporation operates as a bank holding company for Amerant Bank, N.A. that provides banking products and services to individuals and businesses in the United States and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Personal and Commercial Banking, Corporate LATAM, Treasury, and Institutional.
