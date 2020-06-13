Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) is O Shares Investment Advisers LLC’s 8th Largest Position

O Shares Investment Advisers LLC trimmed its position in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) by 0.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 178,252 shares of the company’s stock after selling 140 shares during the quarter. Merck & Co., Inc. accounts for 2.4% of O Shares Investment Advisers LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 8th largest holding. O Shares Investment Advisers LLC’s holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. were worth $13,715,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of MRK. Sowa Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Stephenson National Bank & Trust purchased a new stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. during the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Lion Street Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. during the 1st quarter worth $35,000. Finally, Ruggie Capital Group purchased a new stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. during the 1st quarter worth $38,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.33% of the company’s stock.

Get Merck & Co. Inc. alerts:

In other news, Director Wendell P. Weeks sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.02, for a total value of $380,100.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 5,100 shares in the company, valued at $387,702. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.28% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of MRK traded down $0.44 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $76.30. The company had a trading volume of 15,864,833 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,056,504. Merck & Co., Inc. has a 52-week low of $65.25 and a 52-week high of $92.64. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $195.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.32, a PEG ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 0.50. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $79.24 and a two-hundred day moving average of $82.88.

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The company reported $1.50 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.34 by $0.16. Merck & Co., Inc. had a return on equity of 52.46% and a net margin of 21.10%. The firm had revenue of $12.06 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.46 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.22 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 11.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 5.31 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 7th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 15th will be paid a $0.61 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 12th. This represents a $2.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.20%. Merck & Co., Inc.’s payout ratio is 47.01%.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on MRK shares. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Merck & Co., Inc. from $97.00 to $89.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Barclays reduced their target price on Merck & Co., Inc. from $93.00 to $90.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Argus reduced their target price on Merck & Co., Inc. from $105.00 to $95.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 24th. UBS Group reduced their target price on Merck & Co., Inc. from $96.00 to $92.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 13th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $95.00 target price on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a research report on Monday, May 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $94.21.

About Merck & Co., Inc.

Merck & Co, Inc provides healthcare solutions worldwide. It operates through four segments: Pharmaceutical, Animal Health, Healthcare Services, and Alliances. The company offers therapeutic and preventive agents to treat cardiovascular, type 2 diabetes, chronic hepatitis C virus, HIV-1 infection, intra-abdominal, fungal infection, insomnia, and inflammatory diseases.

Featured Article: Technical Indicators – What is a Golden Cross?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MRK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK).

Receive News & Ratings for Merck & Co. Inc. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Merck & Co. Inc. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.