MetaMorph (METM) Reaches Market Capitalization of $54,292.64

MetaMorph (CURRENCY:METM) traded down 15.5% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on June 13th. MetaMorph has a market capitalization of $54,292.64 and $29,723.00 worth of MetaMorph was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One MetaMorph token can currently be bought for $0.0004 or 0.00000004 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including LATOKEN, Mercatox, BiteBTC and BitMart. During the last week, MetaMorph has traded 27% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00001148 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $4.31 or 0.00045475 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 7.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $554.88 or 0.05856418 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00002431 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $5.19 or 0.00054766 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.88 or 0.00030445 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00002723 BTC.

Kyber Network (KNC) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.22 or 0.00012894 BTC.

PlayFuel (PLF) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00004390 BTC.

MetaMorph Token Profile

METM is a token. Its genesis date was April 18th, 2018. MetaMorph’s total supply is 179,949,997 tokens and its circulating supply is 151,292,468 tokens. MetaMorph’s official message board is medium.com/@metamorphpro . The Reddit community for MetaMorph is /r/MetaMorphPro and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for MetaMorph is metamorph.pro . MetaMorph’s official Twitter account is @MetaMorphPro and its Facebook page is accessible here

MetaMorph Token Trading

MetaMorph can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX, BitMart, BiteBTC, Mercatox and LATOKEN. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as MetaMorph directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade MetaMorph should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy MetaMorph using one of the exchanges listed above.

