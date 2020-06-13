Metlife (NYSE:MET) Shares Down 9%

Metlife Inc (NYSE:MET) shares were down 9% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $35.74 and last traded at $35.93, approximately 9,495,840 shares traded hands during mid-day trading. An increase of 27% from the average daily volume of 7,498,057 shares. The stock had previously closed at $39.50.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on MET shares. Citigroup raised shares of Metlife from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $46.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Monday, March 16th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Metlife from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $45.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. ValuEngine cut shares of Metlife from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 23rd. Piper Sandler cut their price target on shares of Metlife from $38.00 to $33.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 3rd. Finally, Bank of America started coverage on shares of Metlife in a research report on Monday, June 1st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $41.38.

The company has a market capitalization of $32.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.24 and a beta of 1.31. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $35.15 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $42.12. The company has a current ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 0.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21.

Metlife (NYSE:MET) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 6th. The financial services provider reported $1.58 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $15.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.38 billion. Metlife had a net margin of 12.37% and a return on equity of 8.85%. Metlife’s revenue for the quarter was up .6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.48 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Metlife Inc will post 5.43 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 8th were paid a dividend of $0.46 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 7th. This is a positive change from Metlife’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.44. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.91%. Metlife’s payout ratio is currently 30.11%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Cresset Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Metlife by 6.3% in the 4th quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 8,205 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $418,000 after buying an additional 488 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Metlife by 28.5% in the 4th quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 8,824,066 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $449,586,000 after buying an additional 1,959,431 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank grew its stake in Metlife by 20.9% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 3,033,876 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $92,746,000 after buying an additional 524,100 shares during the last quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main grew its stake in Metlife by 24.5% in the 4th quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 1,399,182 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $71,315,000 after buying an additional 275,173 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its stake in Metlife by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 145,505 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,448,000 after buying an additional 3,389 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.77% of the company’s stock.

MetLife, Inc engages in the insurance, annuities, employee benefits, and asset management businesses. It operates through five segments: U.S.; Asia; Latin America; Europe, the Middle East and Africa; and MetLife Holdings. The company offers life, dental, group short- and long-term disability, individual disability, accidental death and dismemberment, vision, and accident and health coverages, as well as prepaid legal plans; administrative services-only arrangements to employers; and stable value products, including general and separate account guaranteed interest contracts, and private floating rate funding agreements.

