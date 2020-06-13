MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM) Downgraded by Wolfe Research

Wolfe Research lowered shares of MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM) from an outperform rating to a peer perform rating in a report published on Wednesday, Briefing.com Automated Import reports.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Susquehanna Bancshares raised shares of MGM Resorts International from a negative rating to a neutral rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $27.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 18th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on shares of MGM Resorts International from $38.00 to $20.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of MGM Resorts International from $18.00 to $17.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 4th. ValuEngine raised shares of MGM Resorts International from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of MGM Resorts International in a research report on Thursday, May 21st. They issued a neutral rating and a $15.00 price target on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $20.33.

MGM Resorts International stock traded up $1.33 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $19.17. 31,361,009 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 33,101,220. MGM Resorts International has a 52-week low of $5.90 and a 52-week high of $34.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 104.94 and a beta of 2.20. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $16.49 and its 200-day moving average price is $23.70. The company has a quick ratio of 2.85, a current ratio of 2.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51.

MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The company reported ($0.45) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.32) by ($0.13). The company had revenue of $2.25 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.26 billion. MGM Resorts International had a return on equity of 0.81% and a net margin of 23.59%. The business’s revenue was down 29.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.12 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that MGM Resorts International will post -3.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.002 per share. This represents a $0.01 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 9th. MGM Resorts International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 1.30%.

In related news, insider Atif Rafiq purchased 9,812 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 9th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $15.35 per share, with a total value of $150,614.20. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 18,573 shares in the company, valued at $285,095.55. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Keith A. Meister purchased 500,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 30th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $11.80 per share, with a total value of $5,900,000.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 19,266 shares in the company, valued at $227,338.80. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have purchased a total of 834,832 shares of company stock worth $10,178,535 in the last ninety days. 5.06% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. State Street Corp grew its stake in MGM Resorts International by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 21,084,415 shares of the company’s stock worth $701,478,000 after buying an additional 114,176 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in MGM Resorts International by 7.6% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 9,304,118 shares of the company’s stock worth $309,007,000 after buying an additional 653,416 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in MGM Resorts International by 10.0% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 7,870,497 shares of the company’s stock worth $261,850,000 after buying an additional 718,276 shares in the last quarter. Eminence Capital LP purchased a new position in MGM Resorts International in the 1st quarter worth approximately $74,514,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in MGM Resorts International by 23.2% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 5,793,540 shares of the company’s stock worth $192,751,000 after buying an additional 1,090,900 shares in the last quarter. 74.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MGM Resorts International Company Profile

MGM Resorts International, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates integrated casino, hotel, and entertainment resorts in the United States and Macau. The company operates through three segments: Las Vegas Strip Resorts, Regional Operations, and MGM China. Its casino resorts offer gaming, hotel, convention, dining, entertainment, retail, and other resort amenities.

