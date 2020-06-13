Microbot Medical (NASDAQ:MBOT) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Microbot Medical (NASDAQ:MBOT) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Microbot Medical Inc. is engaged in the research, design, development and commercialization of micro-robotics assisted medical technologies. Its product candidate includes the Self Cleaning Shunt for the treatment of hydrocephalus and Normal Pressure Hydrocephalus and TipCAT, a self-propelling, semi-disposable endoscope which is being developed initially for use in colonoscopy procedures. Microbot Medical Inc., formerly known as Stemcells, Inc., is headquartered in Hingham, MA. “

Get Microbot Medical alerts:

Several other analysts also recently commented on the company. HC Wainwright reiterated a buy rating and set a $19.00 target price on shares of Microbot Medical in a research note on Wednesday, May 20th. ValuEngine upgraded Microbot Medical from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Monday, March 9th.

Shares of Microbot Medical stock traded down $0.20 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $6.94. The company had a trading volume of 156,866 shares, compared to its average volume of 150,940. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 32.47 and a current ratio of 32.47. The company has a 50 day moving average of $7.32 and a 200 day moving average of $7.82. Microbot Medical has a 52-week low of $4.30 and a 52-week high of $20.15.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new position in shares of Microbot Medical during the 4th quarter valued at $4,073,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Microbot Medical by 420.0% during the 1st quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 15,600 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $86,000 after buying an additional 12,600 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Microbot Medical by 353.2% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 18,521 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $103,000 after buying an additional 14,434 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Microbot Medical by 16.1% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 212,332 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,179,000 after buying an additional 29,436 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 10.73% of the company’s stock.

About Microbot Medical

Microbot Medical Inc, a pre-clinical medical device company, researches, designs, and develops micro-robotics assisted medical technologies targeting the minimally invasive surgery space. The company, through its ViRob and TipCAT micro-robotic technologies, is developing two product candidates, including the Self Cleaning Shunt for the treatment of hydrocephalus and normal pressure hydrocephalus; and a self-propelling, semi-disposable endoscope, which is used in colonoscopy procedures.

Featured Story: How does a security become overbought?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Microbot Medical (MBOT)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Microbot Medical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Microbot Medical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.