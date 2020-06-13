Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU) Shares Purchased by Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec

Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec increased its position in shares of Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU) by 16.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 673,900 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after purchasing an additional 97,100 shares during the period. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec owned 0.06% of Micron Technology worth $28,344,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Credit Agricole S A increased its position in shares of Micron Technology by 17.4% during the first quarter. Credit Agricole S A now owns 2,700 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $114,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Employees Retirement System of Texas increased its position in shares of Micron Technology by 73.4% during the first quarter. Employees Retirement System of Texas now owns 278,800 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $11,726,000 after acquiring an additional 118,000 shares during the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management increased its position in shares of Micron Technology by 13.6% during the first quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 918,003 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $38,616,000 after acquiring an additional 109,718 shares during the last quarter. Himalaya Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Micron Technology by 26.8% during the first quarter. Himalaya Capital Management LLC now owns 9,909,423 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $416,790,000 after acquiring an additional 2,095,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Regentatlantic Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Micron Technology by 5.7% during the first quarter. Regentatlantic Capital LLC now owns 215,102 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $9,047,000 after acquiring an additional 11,686 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.06% of the company’s stock.

In other news, SVP April S. Arnzen sold 2,542 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total transaction of $114,390.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 73,054 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,287,430. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP April S. Arnzen sold 4,441 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total transaction of $199,845.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 75,596 shares in the company, valued at $3,401,820. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

MU traded up $0.17 during trading on Friday, hitting $48.69. The stock had a trading volume of 23,913,508 shares, compared to its average volume of 24,908,796. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a current ratio of 2.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $54.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.10, a PEG ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 1.61. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $47.05 and its 200 day moving average price is $49.84. Micron Technology, Inc. has a twelve month low of $31.13 and a twelve month high of $61.19.

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 25th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $4.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.69 billion. Micron Technology had a net margin of 11.72% and a return on equity of 7.16%. Micron Technology’s revenue was down 17.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.71 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Micron Technology, Inc. will post 2.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Credit Suisse Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $90.00 price objective on shares of Micron Technology in a report on Thursday, May 28th. Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on shares of Micron Technology in a report on Tuesday, May 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $63.00 price objective for the company. Evercore ISI restated a “buy” rating and issued a $75.00 price objective on shares of Micron Technology in a report on Thursday, May 28th. Bank of America lifted their price objective on shares of Micron Technology from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 28th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Micron Technology from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $60.00 to $49.00 in a report on Monday, April 13th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Micron Technology presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $62.26.

Micron Technology Profile

Micron Technology, Inc engages in the provision of innovative memory and storage solutions. It operates through the following segments: Compute and Networking Business Unit (CNBU); Mobile Business Unit (MBU); Storage Business Unit (SBU); and Embedded Business Unit (EBU). The Compute and Networking Business Unit segment includes memory products sold into cloud server, enterprise, client, graphics, and networking markets.

