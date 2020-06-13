MITCHAM INDUSTR/SH (NASDAQ:MIND) Announces Earnings Results

MITCHAM INDUSTR/SH (NASDAQ:MIND) issued its earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported ($0.38) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.28) by ($0.10), Fidelity Earnings reports. MITCHAM INDUSTR/SH had a negative net margin of 38.60% and a negative return on equity of 42.25%. The firm had revenue of $7.38 million during the quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ:MIND opened at $1.98 on Friday. MITCHAM INDUSTR/SH has a 1 year low of $0.70 and a 1 year high of $4.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 3.63 and a quick ratio of 2.06. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.19 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.99.

About MITCHAM INDUSTR/SH

Mitcham Industries, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides technology to the oceanographic, hydrographic, defense, seismic and maritime security industries worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Marine Technology Products, and Equipment Leasing. The Marine Technology Products segment develops, manufactures, and sells proprietary products.

