MITCHAM INDUSTR/SH (NASDAQ:MIND) Announces Earnings Results

MITCHAM INDUSTR/SH (NASDAQ:MIND) issued its earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported ($0.38) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.28) by ($0.10), Fidelity Earnings reports. MITCHAM INDUSTR/SH had a negative net margin of 38.60% and a negative return on equity of 42.25%. The firm had revenue of $7.38 million during the quarter.
Shares of NASDAQ:MIND opened at $1.98 on Friday. MITCHAM INDUSTR/SH has a 1 year low of $0.70 and a 1 year high of $4.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 3.63 and a quick ratio of 2.06. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.19 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.99.
About MITCHAM INDUSTR/SH
Recommended Story: Key terms to understand channel trading
Receive News & Ratings for MITCHAM INDUSTR/SH Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MITCHAM INDUSTR/SH and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.