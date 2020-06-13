Mixin Reaches Market Cap of $78.40 Million (XIN)

Mixin (CURRENCY:XIN) traded 0.4% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on June 13th. Over the last seven days, Mixin has traded down 5.6% against the US dollar. Mixin has a market capitalization of $78.40 million and $4.55 million worth of Mixin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Mixin token can currently be purchased for about $151.91 or 0.01604874 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including BigONE and FCoin.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

XinFin Network (XDCE) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0038 or 0.00000040 BTC.

Sakura Bloom (SKB) traded down 11.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0015 or 0.00000016 BTC.

Safe Haven (SHA) traded 20.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000005 BTC.

TigerCash (TCH) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0066 or 0.00000070 BTC.

Bitcoin W Spectrum (BWS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

ProCurrency (PROC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

USDCoin (USC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $20.84 or 0.00220144 BTC.

SHACoin (SHA) traded up 25% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000005 BTC.

LePen (LEPEN) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

BitcoinX (BCX) traded 23.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Mixin Profile

Mixin is a proof-of-stake (PoS) token that uses the SHA256 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was October 2nd, 2017. Mixin’s total supply is 1,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 516,055 tokens. Mixin’s official Twitter account is @XIN_Foundation and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Mixin is /r/mixin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Mixin’s official website is mixin.one . Mixin’s official message board is medium.com/mixinnetwork

Buying and Selling Mixin

Mixin can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: FCoin and BigONE. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Mixin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Mixin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Mixin using one of the exchanges listed above.

