MKM Partners Begins Coverage on Occidental Petroleum (NYSE:OXY)

MKM Partners began coverage on shares of Occidental Petroleum (NYSE:OXY) in a research note released on Wednesday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The firm issued a neutral rating and a $20.00 price target on the oil and gas producer’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley lowered Occidental Petroleum from an overweight rating to an underweight rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $59.00 to $7.00 in a research note on Monday, March 16th. Raymond James reissued a buy rating on shares of Occidental Petroleum in a research note on Tuesday. Bank of America raised Occidental Petroleum from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday. Wolfe Research lowered Occidental Petroleum from a market perform rating to an underperform rating and set a $11.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday, June 4th. Finally, Standpoint Research raised Occidental Petroleum from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Monday, May 18th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $22.98.

Shares of OXY stock traded up $1.10 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $18.50. 44,768,528 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 46,984,668. Occidental Petroleum has a twelve month low of $9.00 and a twelve month high of $54.05. The firm has a market cap of $15.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.37 and a beta of 1.89. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $15.34 and its 200-day simple moving average is $28.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.18.

Occidental Petroleum (NYSE:OXY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The oil and gas producer reported ($0.52) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.63) by $0.11. Occidental Petroleum had a positive return on equity of 1.24% and a negative net margin of 13.85%. The company had revenue of $6.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.60 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.84 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 57.8% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Occidental Petroleum will post -3.54 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.01 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 12th. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.22%. Occidental Petroleum’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 217.93%.

In other Occidental Petroleum news, SVP Oscar K. Brown sold 11,839 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.97, for a total transaction of $283,780.83. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 46,839 shares in the company, valued at $1,122,730.83. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Oscar K. Brown sold 52,066 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.42, for a total value of $1,011,121.72. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 46,839 shares in the company, valued at $909,613.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 93,905 shares of company stock worth $1,740,403. Corporate insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Great Diamond Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Occidental Petroleum in the fourth quarter worth about $37,000. TFG Advisers LLC bought a new position in shares of Occidental Petroleum in the fourth quarter worth about $44,000. Raab & Moskowitz Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Occidental Petroleum in the fourth quarter worth about $50,000. Verus Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Occidental Petroleum in the fourth quarter worth about $55,000. Finally, Liberty Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Occidental Petroleum by 48.4% in the fourth quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,346 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 439 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.17% of the company’s stock.

Occidental Petroleum Company Profile

Occidental Petroleum Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of oil and gas properties in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Oil and Gas, Chemical, and Midstream and Marketing. The Oil and Gas segment explores for, develops, and produces oil and condensate, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and natural gas.

