Monro (NASDAQ:MNRO) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Monro (NASDAQ:MNRO) from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Monro Muffler Brake, Inc. is a chain of 1,118 Company-operated stores, 114 franchised locations, five wholesale locations, two retread facilities and 14 dealer-operated stores providing automotive undercar repair and tire sales and services. Monro Muffler Brake operates a chain of stores providing automotive undercar repair and tire services in the United States, operating under the brand names of Monro Muffler Brake and Service, Speedy Auto Service by Monro, Kimmel Tires – Auto Service and Tread Quarters Discount Tires. Monro began to diversify into a full line of undercar repair services. The Company has experienced significant growth in recent years through acquisitions and, to a lesser extent, the opening of new construction stores. “

Get Monro alerts:

MNRO has been the topic of several other research reports. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Monro from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Guggenheim downgraded shares of Monro from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, May 29th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on shares of Monro from $71.00 to $41.00 and set a market perform rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 6th. SunTrust Banks dropped their target price on shares of Monro from $68.00 to $47.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 3rd. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Monro from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research note on Thursday, March 5th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $69.83.

MNRO traded up $0.84 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $56.75. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 327,550 shares, compared to its average volume of 392,027. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.19, a PEG ratio of 3.51 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a current ratio of 2.34, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41. Monro has a 1 year low of $37.09 and a 1 year high of $89.52. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $54.44 and its 200-day moving average is $61.17.

Monro (NASDAQ:MNRO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 28th. The auto parts company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by ($0.12). The business had revenue of $286.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $286.20 million. Monro had a return on equity of 9.04% and a net margin of 4.62%. Monro’s revenue for the quarter was down .4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.51 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Monro will post 1.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 22nd. Investors of record on Monday, June 8th will be given a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 5th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.55%. Monro’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 44.00%.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Great Diamond Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Monro during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC increased its holdings in Monro by 136.2% during the fourth quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 751 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $59,000 after buying an additional 433 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its holdings in Monro by 36.1% during the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 784 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $61,000 after buying an additional 208 shares during the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Monro by 22.0% during the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 1,431 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $63,000 after buying an additional 258 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Monro during the first quarter valued at approximately $77,000.

About Monro

Monro, Inc provides automotive undercar repair, and tire sales and services in the United States. The company offers range of services on passenger cars, light trucks, and vans for brakes; mufflers and exhaust systems; and steering, drive train, suspension, and wheel alignment. It also provides other products and services, including tires and routine maintenance services, including state inspections.

See Also: Trading Strategy Methods for Individual Investors



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Monro (MNRO)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Monro Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Monro and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.