Monroe Capital Corp (NASDAQ:MRCC) Stake Decreased by Virtus ETF Advisers LLC

Virtus ETF Advisers LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Monroe Capital Corp (NASDAQ:MRCC) by 22.0% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 153,402 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 43,200 shares during the quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC’s holdings in Monroe Capital were worth $1,089,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in shares of Monroe Capital by 17.5% during the first quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 16,243 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $115,000 after buying an additional 2,424 shares during the last quarter. Cliffwater LLC raised its holdings in Monroe Capital by 19.3% during the first quarter. Cliffwater LLC now owns 362,394 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,573,000 after purchasing an additional 58,618 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its holdings in Monroe Capital by 647.0% during the first quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 17,128 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $122,000 after purchasing an additional 14,835 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its holdings in Monroe Capital by 17.3% during the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 153,860 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,092,000 after purchasing an additional 22,651 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL raised its holdings in Monroe Capital by 6.5% during the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 891,152 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,327,000 after purchasing an additional 54,218 shares in the last quarter. 20.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Monroe Capital alerts:

In related news, Director Jeffrey D. Steele purchased 8,835 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 17th. The shares were bought at an average price of $3.94 per share, with a total value of $34,809.90. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 36,835 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $145,129.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 2.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ MRCC traded up $0.24 during trading on Friday, hitting $7.57. The company had a trading volume of 291,533 shares, compared to its average volume of 203,517. The company has a market cap of $154.76 million, a P/E ratio of -6.15 and a beta of 1.26. Monroe Capital Corp has a 52 week low of $3.56 and a 52 week high of $12.10. The business’s 50-day moving average is $7.64 and its 200 day moving average is $9.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.99, a quick ratio of 4.40 and a current ratio of 4.40.

Monroe Capital (NASDAQ:MRCC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 8th. The financial services provider reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.35 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $15.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.35 million. Monroe Capital had a negative net margin of 37.41% and a positive return on equity of 11.94%. On average, research analysts expect that Monroe Capital Corp will post 1.3 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 15th will be issued a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 12th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 13.21%. Monroe Capital’s dividend payout ratio is currently 98.59%.

Several brokerages recently commented on MRCC. B. Riley dropped their target price on Monroe Capital from $11.00 to $7.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 24th. Zacks Investment Research raised Monroe Capital from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 4th. ValuEngine cut Monroe Capital from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, June 4th. Janney Montgomery Scott cut Monroe Capital from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 1st. Finally, Oppenheimer dropped their target price on Monroe Capital from $13.00 to $10.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Monroe Capital currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $8.33.

Monroe Capital Profile

Monroe Capital Corporation is a business development company specializing in senior, unitranche and junior secured debt and to a lesser extent, unsecured debt and equity investments, and buyouts in middle-market companies. The fund prefers to invest in casinos and gaming, broadcasting, publishing, alcoholic beverage and tobacco distribution, oil and gas, insurance, pharmaceuticals and bio sciences, aerospace and defense, commercial printing, natural rubber, glass, container and packaging, metals and mining, and real estate.

Recommended Story: G-20

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MRCC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Monroe Capital Corp (NASDAQ:MRCC).

Receive News & Ratings for Monroe Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Monroe Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.