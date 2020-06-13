Morgan Stanley Analysts Give Nestlé (VTX:NESN) a CHF 110 Price Target

Morgan Stanley set a CHF 110 target price on Nestlé (VTX:NESN) in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

NESN has been the subject of several other research reports. Goldman Sachs Group set a CHF 109 price target on shares of Nestlé and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, April 24th. Berenberg Bank set a CHF 120 price target on shares of Nestlé and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday, April 27th. Kepler Capital Markets set a CHF 120 price target on shares of Nestlé and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, February 13th. Deutsche Bank set a CHF 120 price target on shares of Nestlé and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Friday, February 14th. Finally, Barclays set a CHF 112 price target on shares of Nestlé and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday, April 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of CHF 107.

Get Nestlé alerts:

Nestlé has a 12 month low of CHF 73.34 and a 12 month high of CHF 86.40.

Nestle SA is a nutrition, health and wellness company. The Company’s segments are Zone Europe, Middle East and North Africa (EMENA); Zone Americas (AMS); Zone Asia, Oceania and sub-Saharan Africa (AOA); Nestle Waters; Nestle Nutrition, and Other Businesses. The Company operates in the United States, Greater China Region, Switzerland and Rest of the World.

Recommended Story: Book Value Per Share – BVPS

Receive News & Ratings for Nestlé Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nestlé and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.