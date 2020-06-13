Morgan Stanley Begins Coverage on TFI International (NYSE:TFII)

Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of TFI International (NYSE:TFII) in a report released on Wednesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm issued an overweight rating and a $40.00 price target on the stock.

Several other research firms have also recently commented on TFII. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on TFI International in a research note on Monday, June 8th. They set an outperform rating and a $39.00 target price for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on TFI International from $36.00 to $32.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 23rd. Finally, Cowen decreased their target price on TFI International from $46.00 to $35.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 22nd.

Get TFI International alerts:

Shares of TFII traded up $0.54 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $32.58. 85,068 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 171,951. TFI International has a 52 week low of $15.24 and a 52 week high of $36.65. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $28.62.

TFI International (NYSE:TFII) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 21st. The company reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $924.95 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $879.19 million. On average, research analysts predict that TFI International will post 1.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About TFI International

TFI International Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides transportation and logistics services in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. The company operates through Package and Courier, Less-Than-Truckload, Truckload, and Logistics segments. The Package and Courier segment engages in the pickup, transport, and delivery of items.

See Also: What is a Market Correction?

Receive News & Ratings for TFI International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TFI International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.