Morgan Stanley Begins Coverage on TFI International (NYSE:TFII)

Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of TFI International (NYSE:TFII) in a report released on Wednesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm issued an overweight rating and a $40.00 price target on the stock.
Several other research firms have also recently commented on TFII. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on TFI International in a research note on Monday, June 8th. They set an outperform rating and a $39.00 target price for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on TFI International from $36.00 to $32.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 23rd. Finally, Cowen decreased their target price on TFI International from $46.00 to $35.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 22nd.
Shares of TFII traded up $0.54 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $32.58. 85,068 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 171,951. TFI International has a 52 week low of $15.24 and a 52 week high of $36.65. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $28.62.
About TFI International
TFI International Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides transportation and logistics services in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. The company operates through Package and Courier, Less-Than-Truckload, Truckload, and Logistics segments. The Package and Courier segment engages in the pickup, transport, and delivery of items.
