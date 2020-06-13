Morgan Stanley Boosts Corning (NYSE:GLW) Price Target to $26.00

Corning (NYSE:GLW) had its price objective lifted by Morgan Stanley from $24.00 to $26.00 in a report released on Wednesday morning, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. They currently have an equal weight rating on the electronics maker’s stock.

Several other equities analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Oppenheimer restated a hold rating on shares of Corning in a report on Tuesday, April 28th. Barclays cut shares of Corning from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $26.00 to $22.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. ValuEngine cut shares of Corning from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares reiterated a hold rating and issued a $22.00 price objective on shares of Corning in a report on Tuesday, April 28th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $30.18.

GLW traded up $0.78 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $26.93. The stock had a trading volume of 9,458,029 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,025,885. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 84.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 13.65 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a quick ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 2.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. Corning has a 1-year low of $17.44 and a 1-year high of $34.26. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $22.24 and a two-hundred day moving average of $25.09.

Corning (NYSE:GLW) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The electronics maker reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.03. Corning had a return on equity of 13.01% and a net margin of 3.29%. The company had revenue of $2.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.47 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.40 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 15.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Corning will post 1.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Friday, May 29th will be given a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 28th. Corning’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 50.00%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of GLW. Bessemer Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Corning by 11.1% during the fourth quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 21,864 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $636,000 after buying an additional 2,189 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Corning by 13.7% during the fourth quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 157,013 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $4,648,000 after buying an additional 18,919 shares in the last quarter. Howard Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Corning during the fourth quarter worth approximately $52,000. Rhumbline Advisers increased its holdings in shares of Corning by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 1,205,304 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $35,086,000 after buying an additional 20,757 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alpha Omega Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Corning by 6.6% during the fourth quarter. Alpha Omega Wealth Management LLC now owns 112,191 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $3,266,000 after buying an additional 6,952 shares in the last quarter. 73.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Corning Incorporated engages in display technologies, optical communications, environmental technologies, specialty materials, and life sciences businesses worldwide. The company's Display Technologies segment manufactures glass substrates for organic light-emitting diodes and liquid crystal displays used in televisions, notebook computers, and flat panel desktop monitors.

