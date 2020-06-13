Morgan Stanley Boosts GAP (NYSE:GPS) Price Target to $11.00

GAP (NYSE:GPS) had its price target increased by Morgan Stanley from $9.00 to $11.00 in a research note released on Wednesday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. They currently have an equal weight rating on the apparel retailer’s stock.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. MKM Partners upped their target price on shares of GAP from $8.00 to $12.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, June 5th. ValuEngine raised shares of GAP from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Sunday, June 7th. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of GAP from $10.00 to $12.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, June 5th. Cfra reduced their price target on shares of GAP from $14.00 to $8.00 and set a sell rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 13th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on shares of GAP from $18.00 to $15.00 and set a market perform rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 13th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $11.33.

Get GAP alerts:

GPS traded up $0.40 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $10.54. 15,591,792 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 17,281,702. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.79 billion, a PE ratio of -4.81 and a beta of 1.46. The company’s 50-day moving average is $8.78 and its 200 day moving average is $13.10. GAP has a 52 week low of $5.26 and a 52 week high of $19.86.

GAP (NYSE:GPS) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, June 4th. The apparel retailer reported ($2.51) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.67) by ($1.84). The company had revenue of $2.11 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.35 billion. GAP had a negative net margin of 5.47% and a negative return on equity of 8.63%. GAP’s revenue was down 43.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.24 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that GAP will post -2.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider John Strain bought 5,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 9th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $12.84 per share, for a total transaction of $70,620.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 7,005 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $89,944.20. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 45.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of GPS. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of GAP by 73.2% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 13,285,946 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $93,532,000 after acquiring an additional 5,613,511 shares during the last quarter. Prudential PLC bought a new position in shares of GAP during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $35,019,000. APG Asset Management N.V. lifted its position in GAP by 2,279.6% in the first quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 4,203,108 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $97,998,000 after buying an additional 4,026,477 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in GAP in the fourth quarter worth $63,059,000. Finally, Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ lifted its position in GAP by 625.8% in the first quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 3,274,780 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $23,054,000 after buying an additional 2,823,615 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.41% of the company’s stock.

About GAP

The Gap, Inc operates as an apparel retail company worldwide. The company offers apparel, accessories, and personal care products for men, women, and children under the Old Navy, Gap, Banana Republic, Athleta, Intermix, and Hill City brands. Its products include denim, tees, button-downs, khakis, and other products; and fitness and lifestyle products for use in yoga, training, sports, travel, and everyday activities to women and girls.

Read More: How analysts view the yield curve



Receive News & Ratings for GAP Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GAP and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.