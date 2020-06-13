Morgan Stanley Increases Antofagasta (LON:ANTO) Price Target to GBX 790

Antofagasta (LON:ANTO) had its target price raised by Morgan Stanley from GBX 680 ($8.65) to GBX 790 ($10.05) in a research report report published on Tuesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm currently has an underweight rating on the mining company’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on ANTO. Peel Hunt reiterated a hold rating on shares of Antofagasta in a report on Tuesday, May 19th. Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on Antofagasta from GBX 910 ($11.58) to GBX 890 ($11.33) and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 17th. Barclays restated an underweight rating on shares of Antofagasta in a report on Monday, May 11th. Jefferies Financial Group restated a hold rating on shares of Antofagasta in a report on Monday, April 27th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Antofagasta from GBX 660 ($8.40) to GBX 700 ($8.91) and gave the stock an underweight rating in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of GBX 839.64 ($10.69).

Shares of LON:ANTO opened at GBX 868 ($11.05) on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 831.48 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 835.95. The stock has a market cap of $8.47 billion and a PE ratio of 17.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.33, a quick ratio of 1.95 and a current ratio of 2.33. Antofagasta has a one year low of GBX 575 ($7.32) and a one year high of GBX 993.80 ($12.65).

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 22nd. Investors of record on Thursday, April 23rd were given a $0.23 dividend. This is a positive change from Antofagasta’s previous dividend of $0.11. This represents a dividend yield of 2.69%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 23rd. Antofagasta’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 23.58%.

Antofagasta

Antofagasta plc, through its subsidiaries, primarily engages in the exploration, evaluation, development, and mining of copper properties in Chile. It operates through Los Pelambres, Centinela, Antucoya, Zaldívar, Exploration and Evaluation, and Transport segments. The company produces copper concentrates containing by-products, such as molybdenum, gold, and silver; and copper cathodes.

