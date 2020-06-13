Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) Shares Down 8.5%

Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) fell 8.5% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $44.44 and last traded at $44.57, 17,884,703 shares traded hands during mid-day trading. An increase of 9% from the average session volume of 16,454,527 shares. The stock had previously closed at $48.69.

Several brokerages have commented on MS. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on Morgan Stanley from $45.00 to $63.00 in a research report on Friday, April 17th. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on Morgan Stanley from $59.00 to $43.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 3rd. Odeon Capital Group raised Morgan Stanley from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $47.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 21st. Barclays restated a “hold” rating and set a $55.00 price objective on shares of Morgan Stanley in a research report on Thursday, April 9th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $46.00 price objective on shares of Morgan Stanley in a research report on Monday, June 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $47.83.

The company has a 50 day moving average of $41.57 and a 200 day moving average of $45.57. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.48. The firm has a market cap of $70.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.49.

Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 16th. The financial services provider reported $1.01 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.07 by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $9.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.82 billion. Morgan Stanley had a net margin of 16.01% and a return on equity of 10.62%. Morgan Stanley’s quarterly revenue was down 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.33 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Morgan Stanley will post 3.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 30th were paid a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.03%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, April 29th. Morgan Stanley’s dividend payout ratio is 28.11%.

In other Morgan Stanley news, Director Stephen J. Luczo acquired 19,000 shares of Morgan Stanley stock in a transaction on Friday, April 17th. The shares were bought at an average price of $38.68 per share, with a total value of $734,920.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 193,121 shares in the company, valued at $7,469,920.28. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Jeffrey S. Brodsky sold 18,174 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.57, for a total value of $737,319.18. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 141,863 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,755,381.91. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.26% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Core Alternative Capital lifted its stake in shares of Morgan Stanley by 193.0% during the first quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 137,583 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,678,000 after acquiring an additional 90,621 shares during the period. Telemus Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Morgan Stanley by 0.7% during the first quarter. Telemus Capital LLC now owns 96,930 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,284,000 after acquiring an additional 715 shares during the period. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ lifted its stake in shares of Morgan Stanley by 27.5% during the first quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 281,053 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $9,556,000 after acquiring an additional 60,539 shares during the period. Richard P Slaughter Associates Inc lifted its stake in shares of Morgan Stanley by 2.1% during the first quarter. Richard P Slaughter Associates Inc now owns 64,790 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,203,000 after acquiring an additional 1,343 shares during the period. Finally, Tredje AP fonden lifted its stake in shares of Morgan Stanley by 1.6% during the first quarter. Tredje AP fonden now owns 90,401 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,074,000 after acquiring an additional 1,421 shares during the period. 87.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS)

Morgan Stanley, a financial holding company, provides various financial products and services to corporations, governments, financial institutions, and individuals in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. The company operates through Institutional Securities, Wealth Management, and Investment Management segments.

