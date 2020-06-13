Morgan Stanley Raises Macy’s (NYSE:M) Price Target to $6.00

Macy’s (NYSE:M) had its price objective upped by Morgan Stanley from $5.00 to $6.00 in a report published on Wednesday morning, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. They currently have an underweight rating on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on M. Telsey Advisory Group dropped their price objective on shares of Macy’s from $8.00 to $6.00 and set a market perform rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 22nd. Guggenheim reissued a hold rating on shares of Macy’s in a report on Tuesday, February 25th. Zacks Investment Research reissued a positive rating on shares of Macy’s in a report on Friday, March 6th. Bank of America reissued an underperform rating and issued a $4.50 price objective (down previously from $5.00) on shares of Macy’s in a report on Friday, May 22nd. Finally, Cleveland Research downgraded shares of Macy’s from a neutral rating to an underperform rating in a report on Friday, March 27th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Macy’s has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $10.25.

Get Macy's alerts:

Shares of Macy’s stock traded up $0.54 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $7.30. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 46,811,656 shares, compared to its average volume of 59,832,960. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $6.04 and its two-hundred day moving average is $11.39. Macy’s has a 52-week low of $4.38 and a 52-week high of $23.40. The company has a quick ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03. The company has a market cap of $2.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.14 and a beta of 1.54.

Macy’s (NYSE:M) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 9th. The company reported ($2.03) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($2.35) by $0.32. The business had revenue of $3.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.03 billion. Macy’s had a negative net margin of 1.01% and a positive return on equity of 2.24%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Macy’s will post -4.1 EPS for the current year.

In other Macy’s news, insider John T. Harper sold 6,123 shares of Macy’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.47, for a total transaction of $33,492.81. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 23,850 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $130,459.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders have sold 6,747 shares of company stock valued at $36,821 over the last ninety days. 0.58% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Macy’s by 42.2% during the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 212,956 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,046,000 after acquiring an additional 63,229 shares in the last quarter. National Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Macy’s in the first quarter valued at approximately $66,000. Baird Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Macy’s in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $960,000. Smith Graham & Co. Investment Advisors LP boosted its position in Macy’s by 17.3% in the first quarter. Smith Graham & Co. Investment Advisors LP now owns 425,920 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,091,000 after buying an additional 62,870 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in Macy’s by 174.9% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 259,736 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,416,000 after buying an additional 165,239 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.25% of the company’s stock.

Macy’s Company Profile

Macy's, Inc, an omnichannel retail organization, operates stores, Websites, and mobile applications. The company sells a range of merchandise, including apparel and accessories for men, women, and children; cosmetics; home furnishings; and other consumer goods. As of April 1, 2019, it operated approximately 680 department stores under the Macy's and Bloomingdale's names; and 190 specialty stores, such as Bloomingdale's The Outlet, Bluemercury, Macy's Backstage, and STORY in 43 states, the District of Columbia, Guam, and Puerto Rico.

See Also: Liquidity

Receive News & Ratings for Macy's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Macy's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.