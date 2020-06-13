NanoString Technologies (NASDAQ:NSTG) Stock Price Down 9.1%

Shares of NanoString Technologies Inc (NASDAQ:NSTG) fell 9.1% on Thursday . The company traded as low as $29.17 and last traded at $29.25, 596,665 shares changed hands during mid-day trading. An increase of 10% from the average session volume of 542,084 shares. The stock had previously closed at $32.19.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on NSTG. UBS Group cut their price objective on NanoString Technologies from $40.00 to $38.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 28th. BidaskClub raised NanoString Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 27th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded NanoString Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, May 9th. ValuEngine raised NanoString Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on NanoString Technologies from $38.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $34.50.

Get NanoString Technologies alerts:

The company has a market cap of $1.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.84 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $30.46 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $28.70. The company has a current ratio of 8.95, a quick ratio of 8.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43.

NanoString Technologies (NASDAQ:NSTG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.85) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.52) by ($0.33). NanoString Technologies had a negative return on equity of 73.44% and a negative net margin of 46.13%. The firm had revenue of $26.61 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.67 million. Sell-side analysts anticipate that NanoString Technologies Inc will post -2.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Kirk Malloy sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.61, for a total value of $25,610.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,610. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Charles P. Waite, Jr. sold 1,734 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.17, for a total value of $52,314.78. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,734 shares in the company, valued at approximately $52,314.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 4,234 shares of company stock worth $122,925 in the last three months. 5.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new position in NanoString Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new stake in shares of NanoString Technologies during the fourth quarter worth $55,000. Truvestments Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of NanoString Technologies during the first quarter worth $77,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its position in shares of NanoString Technologies by 23.7% during the first quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 3,389 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $82,000 after acquiring an additional 649 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can raised its position in shares of NanoString Technologies by 32.8% during the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 5,960 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $166,000 after acquiring an additional 1,471 shares during the last quarter.

NanoString Technologies Company Profile (NASDAQ:NSTG)

NanoString Technologies, Inc provides life science tools for translational research and molecular diagnostic products worldwide. The company offers nCounter Analysis System, an automated, multi-application, digital detection, and counting system. It provides nCounter MAX and FLEX systems that include Prep Station, an automated liquid handling component that processes and prepares samples for data collection; and nCounter Digital Analyzer, which collects data from samples by taking images of the immobilized fluorescent reporters in the sample cartridge and processing the data into output files.

Featured Story: Street Name

Receive News & Ratings for NanoString Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NanoString Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.