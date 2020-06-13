Natera Inc (NASDAQ:NTRA) CTO Sells $43,354.74 in Stock

Natera Inc (NASDAQ:NTRA) CTO Jonathan Sheena sold 1,023 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.38, for a total transaction of $43,354.74. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 249,226 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,562,197.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Jonathan Sheena also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, May 12th, Jonathan Sheena sold 7,885 shares of Natera stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.05, for a total transaction of $386,759.25.

On Thursday, May 7th, Jonathan Sheena sold 100,000 shares of Natera stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.44, for a total transaction of $4,344,000.00.

On Monday, March 23rd, Jonathan Sheena sold 897 shares of Natera stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.10, for a total transaction of $21,617.70.

Natera stock opened at $40.93 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $41.90 and its two-hundred day moving average is $35.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 2.81 and a quick ratio of 2.73. Natera Inc has a 52 week low of $16.87 and a 52 week high of $49.22.

Natera (NASDAQ:NTRA) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The medical research company reported ($0.45) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.57) by $0.12. The company had revenue of $94.01 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $85.02 million. Natera had a negative net margin of 38.28% and a negative return on equity of 78.56%. The company’s revenue was up 40.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.54) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Natera Inc will post -2.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in Natera by 80.1% during the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,511 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 672 shares during the last quarter. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc bought a new position in Natera during the fourth quarter worth $64,000. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. grew its holdings in Natera by 285.0% in the 4th quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 1,925 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $65,000 after buying an additional 1,425 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Natera by 203.2% during the first quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,265 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $68,000 after acquiring an additional 1,518 shares during the period. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new position in shares of Natera during the first quarter worth approximately $68,000. 93.91% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms have weighed in on NTRA. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Natera from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $32.00 to $45.00 in a report on Thursday, May 7th. ValuEngine raised Natera from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 18th. Piper Sandler upped their price target on Natera from $49.00 to $56.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 14th. Zacks Investment Research raised Natera from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $47.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of Natera from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $45.33.

Natera Company Profile

Natera, Inc, a diagnostics company, provides preconception and prenatal genetic testing services. It primarily offers Panorama, a non-invasive prenatal test that screens for chromosomal abnormalities of a fetus with a blood draw from the mother; Vistara, a single-gene mutations screening test to identify single-gene disorder; Horizon carrier screening to determine carrier status for various genetic diseases that could be passed on to the carrier's children; and Spectrum pre-implantation genetic screening and Spectrum pre-implantation genetic diagnosis to analyze chromosomal anomalies or inherited genetic conditions during an in vitro fertilization cycle.

