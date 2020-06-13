Natera Inc (NASDAQ:NTRA) CTO Sells $43,354.74 in Stock

Natera Inc (NASDAQ:NTRA) CTO Jonathan Sheena sold 1,023 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.38, for a total transaction of $43,354.74. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 249,226 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,562,197.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.
Jonathan Sheena also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Tuesday, May 12th, Jonathan Sheena sold 7,885 shares of Natera stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.05, for a total transaction of $386,759.25.
- On Thursday, May 7th, Jonathan Sheena sold 100,000 shares of Natera stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.44, for a total transaction of $4,344,000.00.
- On Monday, March 23rd, Jonathan Sheena sold 897 shares of Natera stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.10, for a total transaction of $21,617.70.
Natera stock opened at $40.93 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $41.90 and its two-hundred day moving average is $35.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 2.81 and a quick ratio of 2.73. Natera Inc has a 52 week low of $16.87 and a 52 week high of $49.22.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in Natera by 80.1% during the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,511 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 672 shares during the last quarter. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc bought a new position in Natera during the fourth quarter worth $64,000. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. grew its holdings in Natera by 285.0% in the 4th quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 1,925 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $65,000 after buying an additional 1,425 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Natera by 203.2% during the first quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,265 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $68,000 after acquiring an additional 1,518 shares during the period. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new position in shares of Natera during the first quarter worth approximately $68,000. 93.91% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
A number of research firms have weighed in on NTRA. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Natera from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $32.00 to $45.00 in a report on Thursday, May 7th. ValuEngine raised Natera from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 18th. Piper Sandler upped their price target on Natera from $49.00 to $56.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 14th. Zacks Investment Research raised Natera from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $47.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of Natera from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $45.33.
Natera Company Profile
Natera, Inc, a diagnostics company, provides preconception and prenatal genetic testing services. It primarily offers Panorama, a non-invasive prenatal test that screens for chromosomal abnormalities of a fetus with a blood draw from the mother; Vistara, a single-gene mutations screening test to identify single-gene disorder; Horizon carrier screening to determine carrier status for various genetic diseases that could be passed on to the carrier's children; and Spectrum pre-implantation genetic screening and Spectrum pre-implantation genetic diagnosis to analyze chromosomal anomalies or inherited genetic conditions during an in vitro fertilization cycle.
