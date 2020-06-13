Natera (NASDAQ:NTRA) Rating Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Natera (NASDAQ:NTRA) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Cfra lowered their price target on shares of Natera from $39.00 to $36.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 21st. BidaskClub cut shares of Natera from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, June 6th. Canaccord Genuity upped their price target on shares of Natera from $46.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Natera from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $32.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of Natera from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $45.33.

Natera stock traded up $1.41 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $40.93. 788,416 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 602,686. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 2.73 and a current ratio of 2.81. Natera has a 52-week low of $16.87 and a 52-week high of $49.22. The stock has a market cap of $3.11 billion, a P/E ratio of -23.80 and a beta of 1.37. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $41.90 and its 200 day moving average is $35.96.

Natera (NASDAQ:NTRA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The medical research company reported ($0.45) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.57) by $0.12. Natera had a negative net margin of 38.28% and a negative return on equity of 78.56%. The business had revenue of $94.01 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $85.02 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.54) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 40.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Natera will post -2.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Natera news, Director Gail Boxer Marcus sold 7,278 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.99, for a total transaction of $334,715.22. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 497 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,857.03. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Steven Leonard Chapman sold 7,424 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.10, for a total transaction of $178,918.40. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,268 shares in the company, valued at $54,658.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 191,858 shares of company stock worth $8,022,602 over the last ninety days. 9.29% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Natera by 4.6% during the 1st quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 5,602 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $167,000 after purchasing an additional 245 shares during the last quarter. Moody Aldrich Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Natera by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Moody Aldrich Partners LLC now owns 50,412 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,698,000 after acquiring an additional 447 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in shares of Natera by 31.8% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,991 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $60,000 after acquiring an additional 480 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Natera by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 76,000 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $2,560,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the period. Finally, Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Natera by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 54,067 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,821,000 after acquiring an additional 572 shares during the period. 93.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Natera Company Profile

Natera, Inc, a diagnostics company, provides preconception and prenatal genetic testing services. It primarily offers Panorama, a non-invasive prenatal test that screens for chromosomal abnormalities of a fetus with a blood draw from the mother; Vistara, a single-gene mutations screening test to identify single-gene disorder; Horizon carrier screening to determine carrier status for various genetic diseases that could be passed on to the carrier's children; and Spectrum pre-implantation genetic screening and Spectrum pre-implantation genetic diagnosis to analyze chromosomal anomalies or inherited genetic conditions during an in vitro fertilization cycle.

