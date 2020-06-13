National Bank Financial Lowers Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers (NYSE:RBA) to Underperform

National Bank Financial lowered shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers (NYSE:RBA) (TSE:RBA) from a sector perform rating to an underperform rating in a research report report published on Wednesday, Briefing.com Automated Import reports. They currently have $37.00 price target on the business services provider’s stock.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on RBA. CIBC reaffirmed a hold rating and issued a $44.00 price objective on shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers in a research report on Friday, February 28th. OTR Global raised shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers to a positive rating in a research report on Monday, April 27th. Bank of America reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $50.00 price objective (up from $42.00) on shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers in a research report on Friday, April 17th. TD Securities upped their price objective on shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers from $36.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Monday, May 11th. Finally, Scotiabank raised shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, March 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $42.94.

Shares of NYSE:RBA traded up $0.34 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $39.86. 270,797 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 636,857. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 1.11. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $42.26 and a 200-day moving average price of $41.10. The company has a market cap of $4.28 billion, a PE ratio of 28.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.62 and a beta of 0.92. Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers has a 12 month low of $25.92 and a 12 month high of $45.16.

Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers (NYSE:RBA) (TSE:RBA) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The business services provider reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $273.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $302.20 million. Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers had a net margin of 11.93% and a return on equity of 17.51%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.17 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers will post 1.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 17th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 27th will be given a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 26th. Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers’s dividend payout ratio is currently 60.15%.

In other news, insider James J. Jeter sold 4,284 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.50, for a total transaction of $186,354.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 3,527 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $153,424.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Karl William Werner sold 57,683 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.07, for a total transaction of $2,484,406.81. Following the sale, the insider now owns 6,556 shares in the company, valued at $282,366.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 82,282 shares of company stock valued at $3,515,136 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.83% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D raised its position in shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers by 40.0% during the 4th quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 11,916 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $512,000 after buying an additional 3,403 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP bought a new stake in Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers in the 4th quarter worth $382,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 320,878 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $13,782,000 after purchasing an additional 8,745 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its position in Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers by 4.8% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,431 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $405,000 after acquiring an additional 431 shares during the period. Finally, Stevens Capital Management LP raised its holdings in Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers by 109.9% in the fourth quarter. Stevens Capital Management LP now owns 19,135 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $822,000 after buying an additional 10,018 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.84% of the company’s stock.

About Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers

Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Incorporated, an asset management and disposition company, sells industrial equipment and other durable assets through its unreserved live on site auctions, online marketplaces, listing services, and private brokerage services. The company sells a range of used and unused equipment, including earthmoving equipment, truck trailers, government surplus, oil and gas equipment, and other industrial assets, as well as construction and heavy machinery.

