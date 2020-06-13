National Retail Properties (NYSE:NNN) PT Raised to $49.00

National Retail Properties (NYSE:NNN) had its price target increased by B. Riley from $43.00 to $49.00 in a research note released on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of National Retail Properties from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Monday, May 4th. Citigroup cut their target price on shares of National Retail Properties from $58.00 to $28.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 7th. TheStreet lowered shares of National Retail Properties from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st. Wells Fargo & Co dropped their price target on shares of National Retail Properties from $62.00 to $37.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of National Retail Properties from $56.00 to $34.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $45.75.

Shares of NNN stock traded up $1.00 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $35.64. 1,986,406 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,963,480. The business’s fifty day moving average is $32.12 and its two-hundred day moving average is $44.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 6.00 and a quick ratio of 6.00. National Retail Properties has a 12-month low of $24.04 and a 12-month high of $59.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.42, a P/E/G ratio of 9.15 and a beta of 0.65.

National Retail Properties (NYSE:NNN) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by ($0.06). National Retail Properties had a return on equity of 7.10% and a net margin of 40.44%. The firm had revenue of $175.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $174.35 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.67 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that National Retail Properties will post 2.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 30th were issued a $0.515 dividend. This represents a $2.06 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.78%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, April 29th. National Retail Properties’s payout ratio is currently 74.64%.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board boosted its holdings in shares of National Retail Properties by 38.2% in the first quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 40,900 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,317,000 after acquiring an additional 11,300 shares during the period. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ boosted its holdings in shares of National Retail Properties by 24.1% in the first quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 13,900 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $447,000 after acquiring an additional 2,700 shares during the period. Optimal Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of National Retail Properties by 187.4% in the first quarter. Optimal Asset Management Inc. now owns 55,064 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,773,000 after acquiring an additional 35,904 shares during the period. State of Tennessee Treasury Department boosted its holdings in shares of National Retail Properties by 54.9% in the first quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 115,034 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,703,000 after acquiring an additional 40,757 shares during the period. Finally, Bahl & Gaynor Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of National Retail Properties by 21.0% in the first quarter. Bahl & Gaynor Inc. now owns 72,955 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,348,000 after acquiring an additional 12,664 shares during the period. 90.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About National Retail Properties

National Retail Properties invests primarily in high-quality retail properties subject generally to long term, net leases. As of March 31, 2019, the company owned 2,984 properties in 48 states with a gross leasable area of approximately 30.7 million square feet and with a weighted average remaining lease term of 11.4 years.

