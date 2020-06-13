National Vision (NASDAQ:EYE) Price Target Increased to $36.00 by Analysts at Citigroup

National Vision (NASDAQ:EYE) had its price target upped by Citigroup from $31.00 to $36.00 in a research note published on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on EYE. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of National Vision from $36.00 to $34.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Guggenheim decreased their target price on shares of National Vision from $45.00 to $35.00 and set a positive rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Berenberg Bank restated a buy rating and issued a $27.00 target price on shares of National Vision in a research note on Monday, April 13th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of National Vision from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 14th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded shares of National Vision from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, April 9th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $34.70.

Shares of NASDAQ:EYE traded up $0.61 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $28.15. The stock had a trading volume of 809,625 shares, compared to its average volume of 905,414. The company has a market capitalization of $2.21 billion, a PE ratio of 90.79 and a beta of 2.00. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $26.56 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $29.17. The company has a current ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33. National Vision has a 1 year low of $11.70 and a 1 year high of $39.88.

National Vision (NASDAQ:EYE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by $0.09. National Vision had a net margin of 1.45% and a return on equity of 7.62%. The business had revenue of $469.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $434.95 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.33 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that National Vision will post -0.53 EPS for the current year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of National Vision during the first quarter worth $27,000. Anderson Fisher LLC acquired a new stake in shares of National Vision during the first quarter worth $33,000. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. raised its holdings in shares of National Vision by 90.9% during the fourth quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 1,092 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 520 shares during the period. Aigen Investment Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of National Vision during the first quarter worth $51,000. Finally, Hardy Reed LLC acquired a new stake in shares of National Vision during the first quarter worth $54,000.

National Vision Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an optical retailer primarily in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Owned & Host and Legacy. It offers eyeglasses and contact lenses, and optical accessory products, as well as eye exams through its America's Best, Eyeglass World, Vista Optical, and Vista Optical Military, as well as Vision Center brand stores; and provides health maintenance organization, vision care benefit plan, and optometric services.

