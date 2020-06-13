National Vision (NASDAQ:EYE) Stock Price Down 8.4%

National Vision Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:EYE)’s share price dropped 8.4% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $27.24 and last traded at $27.54, approximately 951,554 shares changed hands during mid-day trading. A decline of 7% from the average daily volume of 1,021,838 shares. The stock had previously closed at $30.05.

EYE has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of National Vision from $44.00 to $28.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 17th. ValuEngine cut shares of National Vision from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 14th. Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating and issued a $27.00 target price on shares of National Vision in a report on Monday, April 13th. UBS Group lowered their target price on shares of National Vision from $44.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 8th. Finally, Citigroup upped their target price on shares of National Vision from $31.00 to $36.00 in a report on Wednesday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $34.70.

Get National Vision alerts:

The firm’s 50-day moving average is $26.56 and its 200 day moving average is $29.17. The stock has a market cap of $2.21 billion, a PE ratio of 90.79 and a beta of 2.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.53.

National Vision (NASDAQ:EYE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $469.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $434.95 million. National Vision had a net margin of 1.45% and a return on equity of 7.62%. National Vision’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.33 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that National Vision Holdings Inc will post -0.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in EYE. Janus Henderson Group PLC purchased a new position in National Vision during the 4th quarter worth $75,675,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in National Vision by 14.2% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 7,698,550 shares of the company’s stock worth $149,506,000 after buying an additional 954,841 shares during the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in National Vision during the 1st quarter worth $16,935,000. Norges Bank purchased a new position in National Vision during the 4th quarter worth $22,688,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in National Vision by 21.7% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,607,931 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,646,000 after buying an additional 464,775 shares during the last quarter.

National Vision Company Profile (NASDAQ:EYE)

National Vision Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an optical retailer primarily in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Owned & Host and Legacy. It offers eyeglasses and contact lenses, and optical accessory products, as well as eye exams through its America's Best, Eyeglass World, Vista Optical, and Vista Optical Military, as well as Vision Center brand stores; and provides health maintenance organization, vision care benefit plan, and optometric services.

See Also: Should You Consider an Index Fund?

Receive News & Ratings for National Vision Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for National Vision and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.