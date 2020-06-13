NESTLE S A/S (OTCMKTS:NSRGY) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of NESTLE S A/S (OTCMKTS:NSRGY) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Nestle is the world’s #1 food company and the world leader in coffee (Nescafe), mineral water (Perrier), and ophthalmology products. Among its more than 8,500 products are Alpo dog food, Baby Ruth and Butterfinger candy bars, Carnation evaporated and condensed milk, Coffee-Mate coffee creamer, Kix breakfast cereals, Nestle Quik chocolate drink mix, Stouffer’s frozen dinners, and Toll House morsels. “

Get NESTLE S A/S alerts:

NSRGY has been the topic of a number of other research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an overweight rating on shares of NESTLE S A/S in a research report on Tuesday, May 5th. Credit Suisse Group raised NESTLE S A/S from an underperform rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, February 21st. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an underperform rating on shares of NESTLE S A/S in a research report on Tuesday, April 28th. Barclays reaffirmed an overweight rating on shares of NESTLE S A/S in a research report on Monday, April 27th. Finally, Societe Generale reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of NESTLE S A/S in a research report on Thursday, June 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. NESTLE S A/S presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $116.00.

NSRGY opened at $108.71 on Tuesday. NESTLE S A/S has a 12-month low of $88.00 and a 12-month high of $114.87. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $106.91 and its 200-day simple moving average is $106.57. The company has a market capitalization of $323.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.48, a PEG ratio of 3.61 and a beta of 0.37.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. FSA Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in NESTLE S A/S in the fourth quarter valued at about $53,000. Private Ocean LLC purchased a new stake in NESTLE S A/S in the fourth quarter valued at about $71,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in NESTLE S A/S by 1,456.4% in the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 856 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,000 after buying an additional 801 shares during the last quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC raised its stake in NESTLE S A/S by 82.7% in the first quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 895 shares of the company’s stock valued at $92,000 after buying an additional 405 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CFM Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in NESTLE S A/S in the first quarter valued at about $177,000. Institutional investors own 1.22% of the company’s stock.

NESTLE S A/S Company Profile

Nestlé SA, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a food and beverage company. The company operates through Zone Europe, Middle East and North Africa; Zone Americas; Zone Asia, Oceania and sub-Saharan Africa; and Nestlé Waters segments. It offers baby foods under the Cerelac, Gerber, and NaturNes brands; bottled water under the Nestlé Pure Life, Perrier, Poland Spring, and S.Pellegrino brands; cereals under the Fitness, Nesquik, cheerios, and Lion Cereals brands; and chocolate and confectionery products under the KitKat, Nestle L'atelier, Nestle Toll House, Milkybar, Smarties, Quality Street, Aero, Garoto, Orion, and Cailler brands.

See Also: Why Invest in High-Yield Dividend Stocks?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on NESTLE S A/S (NSRGY)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for NESTLE S A/S Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NESTLE S A/S and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.