Neuberger Berman Real Estate Sec Inc Fd (NYSEAMERICAN:NRO) Trading Down 8.1%

Shares of Neuberger Berman Real Estate Sec Inc Fd (NYSEAMERICAN:NRO) fell 8.1% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $3.58 and last traded at $3.61, 510,132 shares were traded during mid-day trading. An increase of 45% from the average session volume of 352,135 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.93.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 15th will be paid a $0.04 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 12th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 12.87%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in NRO. Independent Advisor Alliance bought a new position in shares of Neuberger Berman Real Estate Sec Inc Fd during the fourth quarter worth $2,171,000. Elevated Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Neuberger Berman Real Estate Sec Inc Fd during the fourth quarter worth $1,639,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in Neuberger Berman Real Estate Sec Inc Fd in the 1st quarter valued at $735,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Neuberger Berman Real Estate Sec Inc Fd by 22.1% in the 4th quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,271,474 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,209,000 after acquiring an additional 230,467 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can bought a new stake in Neuberger Berman Real Estate Sec Inc Fd in the 4th quarter valued at $659,000.

Neuberger Berman Real Estate Securities Income Fund, Inc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Neuberger Berman LLC. It is co-managed by Neuberger Berman Management LLC. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United States. It typically invests in stocks of companies operating in the real estate sector including real estate investment trusts.

