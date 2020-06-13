Neutron (NTRN) Reaches Market Capitalization of $158,192.09

Neutron (CURRENCY:NTRN) traded 5.9% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on June 13th. One Neutron coin can currently be bought for about $0.0040 or 0.00000043 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Neutron has traded down 11.5% against the U.S. dollar. Neutron has a total market capitalization of $158,192.09 and approximately $1.00 worth of Neutron was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Oasis City (OSC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0514 or 0.00000627 BTC.

BitcoinDark (BTCD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $16.23 or 0.00246929 BTC.

Emercoin (EMC) traded down 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0577 or 0.00000610 BTC.

WinCash (WCC) traded up 9.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.74 or 0.00007786 BTC.

Internet of People (IOP) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0294 or 0.00000311 BTC.

MAZA (MAZA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000005 BTC.

BitTokens (BXT) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00007883 BTC.

Sprouts (SPRTS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

PX (PX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000015 BTC.

Breakout (BRK) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0052 or 0.00000099 BTC.

About Neutron

Neutron (CRYPTO:NTRN) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was May 19th, 2016. Neutron’s total supply is 39,121,694 coins. Neutron’s official website is www.neutroncoin.com . Neutron’s official Twitter account is @Neutron_Crypto and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Neutron is /r/NeutronCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Neutron Coin Trading

Neutron can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Neutron directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Neutron should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Neutron using one of the exchanges listed above.

