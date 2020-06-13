New England Realty Associates LP (NEN) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.32 on June 30th

New England Realty Associates LP (NYSEAMERICAN:NEN) declared a quarterly dividend on Monday, June 8th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 16th will be given a dividend of 0.32 per share on Tuesday, June 30th. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.54%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 15th.

New England Realty Associates has raised its dividend payment by an average of 295.9% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years.

Get New England Realty Associates alerts:

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN:NEN opened at $50.32 on Friday. New England Realty Associates has a 52 week low of $41.08 and a 52 week high of $64.80.

New England Realty Associates (NYSEAMERICAN:NEN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 8th. The company reported $11.23 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $16.38 million during the quarter.

About New England Realty Associates

New England Realty Associates Limited Partnership engages in acquiring, developing, holding for investment, operating, and selling real estate properties in the United States. It owns and operates various residential apartment buildings, condominium units, and commercial properties located in Massachusetts and New Hampshire.

Featured Article: How to identify percentage decliners

Receive News & Ratings for New England Realty Associates Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for New England Realty Associates and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.