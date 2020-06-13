New Senior Investment Group’s (SNR) “Buy” Rating Reaffirmed at BTIG Research

BTIG Research reissued their buy rating on shares of New Senior Investment Group (NYSE:SNR) in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, AnalystRatings.com reports. They currently have a $9.00 price objective on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

SNR has been the subject of several other reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered New Senior Investment Group from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 7th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on New Senior Investment Group from $7.00 to $2.50 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 19th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered New Senior Investment Group from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $5.56.

NYSE SNR traded up $0.27 on Wednesday, reaching $3.53. 697,081 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 835,831. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.14, a quick ratio of 2.68 and a current ratio of 2.68. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $2.97 and a 200-day moving average price of $5.44. The company has a market cap of $270.19 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.65 and a beta of 1.65. New Senior Investment Group has a 12 month low of $1.72 and a 12 month high of $8.35.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 19th. Investors of record on Friday, June 5th will be given a dividend of $0.065 per share. This represents a $0.26 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.37%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 4th. New Senior Investment Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 38.81%.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Principal Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in New Senior Investment Group during the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. ProShare Advisors LLC acquired a new position in New Senior Investment Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $87,000. Raymond James & Associates acquired a new position in New Senior Investment Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $104,000. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new position in New Senior Investment Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $108,000. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp acquired a new position in New Senior Investment Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $118,000. 74.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

New Senior Investment Group Inc (NYSE: SNR) is a publicly-traded real estate investment trust with a diversified portfolio of senior housing properties located across the United States. As of December 31, 2018, New Senior is one of the largest owners of senior housing properties, with 133 properties across 37 states.

