NEWTEK Business Services (NASDAQ:NEWT) Updates Q2 Earnings Guidance

NEWTEK Business Services (NASDAQ:NEWT) issued an update on its second quarter earnings guidance on Friday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $1.30-1.50 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $1.46. NEWTEK Business Services also updated its Q2 2020

Pre-Market guidance to 1.30-1.50 EPS.

NASDAQ:NEWT opened at $18.18 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31. The company has a market capitalization of $327.82 million, a P/E ratio of 7.50 and a beta of 1.34. NEWTEK Business Services has a 12 month low of $7.59 and a 12 month high of $23.99. The business’s 50-day moving average is $15.82 and its 200 day moving average is $18.56.

NEWTEK Business Services (NASDAQ:NEWT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The business services provider reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by ($0.22). The firm had revenue of $15.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.56 million. NEWTEK Business Services had a return on equity of 13.33% and a net margin of 40.43%. On average, research analysts forecast that NEWTEK Business Services will post 2.47 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Raymond James upgraded shares of NEWTEK Business Services from an underperform rating to a market perform rating in a research report on Monday, March 16th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of NEWTEK Business Services from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research lowered NEWTEK Business Services from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 3rd. ValuEngine upgraded NEWTEK Business Services from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Finally, LADENBURG THALM/SH SH lifted their target price on NEWTEK Business Services from $13.00 to $16.00 in a report on Friday, May 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $16.00.

About NEWTEK Business Services

Newtek Business Services Corp. is a business development company specializing in providing financial and business services to the small-and medium-sized business market in the United States. The firm also seeks to invest in early stage businesses. The firm seeks to makes both debt and equity investments.

