Nexstar Media Group (NASDAQ:NXST) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

Nexstar Media Group (NASDAQ:NXST) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Nexstar Broadcasting Group currently owns, operates, programs or provides sales and other services to television stations in the states of Illinois, Indiana, Maryland, Missouri, Montana, Texas, Pennsylvania, Louisiana, Arkansas, Alabama and New York. Nexstar’s television station group includes affiliates of NBC, CBS, ABC, FOX and UPN. “

Get Nexstar Media Group alerts:

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Barrington Research reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $115.00 price objective on shares of Nexstar Media Group in a research note on Wednesday, May 13th. ValuEngine cut shares of Nexstar Media Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Guggenheim dropped their target price on shares of Nexstar Media Group from $150.00 to $91.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 24th. Wells Fargo & Co boosted their target price on shares of Nexstar Media Group from $81.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 7th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded shares of Nexstar Media Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, June 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $117.25.

Shares of NXST stock traded down $0.95 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $83.30. 731,796 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 483,279. Nexstar Media Group has a 12 month low of $43.37 and a 12 month high of $133.25. The company has a market cap of $3.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.96, a PEG ratio of 0.55 and a beta of 1.87. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $77.76 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $95.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.78, a quick ratio of 1.65 and a current ratio of 1.65.

Nexstar Media Group (NASDAQ:NXST) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The company reported $3.30 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.73 by $0.57. Nexstar Media Group had a return on equity of 18.14% and a net margin of 9.48%. The firm had revenue of $1.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.07 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.15 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 74.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Nexstar Media Group will post 15.19 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Perry A. Sook sold 1,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.00, for a total value of $79,800.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Thomas Carter sold 7,586 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.40, for a total value of $503,710.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 142,281 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,447,458.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 32,010 shares of company stock worth $2,391,193. Company insiders own 6.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NXST. Piedmont Investment Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Nexstar Media Group by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. Piedmont Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 2,647 shares of the company’s stock worth $310,000 after acquiring an additional 93 shares during the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Nexstar Media Group by 4.8% in the fourth quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 2,879 shares of the company’s stock worth $337,000 after acquiring an additional 132 shares during the last quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Nexstar Media Group in the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI increased its position in Nexstar Media Group by 532.6% in the 4th quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 272 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 229 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC acquired a new position in Nexstar Media Group in the 4th quarter worth about $30,000.

About Nexstar Media Group

Nexstar Media Group, Inc operates as a television broadcasting and digital media company in the United States. The company focuses on the acquisition, development, and operation of television stations and interactive community Websites in small and medium-sized markets. It offers free over-the-air programming to television viewing audiences.

See Also: What is a put option?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Nexstar Media Group (NXST)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Nexstar Media Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nexstar Media Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.