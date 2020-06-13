NextEra Energy Inc (NYSE:NEE) Shares Acquired by Simmons Bank

Simmons Bank boosted its stake in shares of NextEra Energy Inc (NYSE:NEE) by 0.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 15,767 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 67 shares during the quarter. Simmons Bank’s holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $3,794,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. AMI Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in NextEra Energy by 100.1% during the 1st quarter. AMI Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,855 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $448,000 after acquiring an additional 928 shares during the period. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec boosted its position in NextEra Energy by 26.4% during the 1st quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 1,341,866 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $322,880,000 after acquiring an additional 280,075 shares during the period. Evercore Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in NextEra Energy by 4.2% during the 1st quarter. Evercore Wealth Management LLC now owns 18,512 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $4,455,000 after acquiring an additional 738 shares during the period. Bainco International Investors boosted its position in NextEra Energy by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Bainco International Investors now owns 29,856 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $7,184,000 after acquiring an additional 175 shares during the period. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its position in NextEra Energy by 18.2% during the 1st quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 64,682 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $15,564,000 after acquiring an additional 9,967 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.08% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on NEE shares. Barclays reduced their price target on NextEra Energy from $269.00 to $220.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 26th. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on NextEra Energy in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $290.00 price target for the company. UBS Group boosted their price target on NextEra Energy from $273.00 to $296.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 5th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on NextEra Energy from $246.00 to $237.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 15th. Finally, Vertical Research initiated coverage on NextEra Energy in a research note on Monday, February 24th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $254.00.

In related news, Director Rudy E. Schupp sold 1,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $220.20, for a total transaction of $352,320.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 14,746 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,247,069.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, EVP Miguel Arechabala sold 3,741 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $225.00, for a total value of $841,725.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 5,953 shares in the company, valued at $1,339,425. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 83,698 shares of company stock worth $19,052,094 over the last ninety days. 0.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NextEra Energy stock traded down $1.42 on Friday, reaching $246.91. 2,019,290 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,316,043. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $239.57 and a 200-day moving average price of $244.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $121.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.55 and a beta of 0.23. The company has a current ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01. NextEra Energy Inc has a fifty-two week low of $174.80 and a fifty-two week high of $283.35.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 22nd. The utilities provider reported $2.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.26 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $4.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.88 billion. NextEra Energy had a return on equity of 10.38% and a net margin of 17.77%. NextEra Energy’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.20 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that NextEra Energy Inc will post 9.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 2nd will be given a dividend of $1.40 per share. This represents a $5.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.27%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 1st. NextEra Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 66.91%.

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power to retail and wholesale customers in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear, and natural gas-fired facilities. It also provides risk management services related to power and gas consumption.

