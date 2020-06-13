Nike Inc (NYSE:NKE) Shares Bought by Simmons Bank

Simmons Bank increased its stake in Nike Inc (NYSE:NKE) by 125.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 84,246 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 46,897 shares during the quarter. Simmons Bank’s holdings in Nike were worth $6,971,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Solstein Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Nike in the 4th quarter worth $236,000. 1832 Asset Management L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Nike by 81.7% in the 4th quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 4,485,657 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $454,422,000 after acquiring an additional 2,016,633 shares during the last quarter. Fosun International Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Nike by 27.9% in the 4th quarter. Fosun International Ltd now owns 24,387 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $2,477,000 after acquiring an additional 5,320 shares during the last quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Nike in the 4th quarter worth $43,000. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Nike by 148.6% in the 4th quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 443,351 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $44,914,000 after acquiring an additional 265,047 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.54% of the company’s stock.

Get Nike alerts:

Shares of NYSE:NKE traded up $1.26 on Friday, reaching $96.43. The company had a trading volume of 7,403,934 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,031,175. Nike Inc has a twelve month low of $60.00 and a twelve month high of $105.62. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $93.03 and a 200 day moving average price of $93.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $147.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.58, a P/E/G ratio of 2.90 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69.

Nike (NYSE:NKE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 24th. The footwear maker reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by $0.19. Nike had a return on equity of 51.49% and a net margin of 10.46%. The company had revenue of $10.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.56 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.68 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Nike Inc will post 2.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 1st will be paid a $0.245 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 29th. This represents a $0.98 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.02%. Nike’s payout ratio is presently 39.36%.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Deutsche Bank restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $84.00 target price on shares of Nike in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Raymond James decreased their target price on Nike from $110.00 to $100.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 25th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Nike from $119.00 to $88.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 24th. Wells Fargo & Co raised Nike from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $87.00 to $99.00 in a research report on Monday, March 30th. Finally, Oppenheimer began coverage on Nike in a research report on Friday, May 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $115.00 target price for the company. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and twenty-eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Nike presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $99.26.

In other Nike news, Director John W. Rogers, Jr. acquired 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 3rd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $84.63 per share, for a total transaction of $84,630.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 12,851 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,087,580.13. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Chairman Mark G. Parker sold 165,000 shares of Nike stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.14, for a total value of $16,358,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 2,012,954 shares in the company, valued at $199,564,259.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 236,000 shares of company stock worth $23,228,100 over the last quarter. 3.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Nike Profile

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, and accessories worldwide. The company offers NIKE brand products in six categories: running, NIKE basketball, the Jordan brand, football, training, and sportswear. It also markets products designed for kids, as well as for other athletic and recreational uses, such as American football, baseball, cricket, lacrosse, skateboarding, tennis, volleyball, wrestling, walking, and outdoor activities; and apparel with licensed college and professional team and league logos, as well as sells sports apparel.

Featured Article: Most Active Stocks: Dollar Volume vs Share Volume

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NKE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Nike Inc (NYSE:NKE).

Receive News & Ratings for Nike Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nike and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.