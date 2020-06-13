Niobium Coin (NBC) One Day Volume Tops $45.00

Niobium Coin (CURRENCY:NBC) traded up 12.7% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 12:00 PM ET on June 13th. One Niobium Coin token can currently be bought for $0.0060 or 0.00000063 BTC on major exchanges including Bleutrade, Exrates and YoBit. Niobium Coin has a total market capitalization of $370,051.53 and $45.00 worth of Niobium Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Niobium Coin has traded up 0.8% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Innovative Bioresearch Classic (INNBCL) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010598 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002028 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $182.67 or 0.01929735 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.66 or 0.00176003 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0742 or 0.00000783 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $4.09 or 0.00043211 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0166 or 0.00000176 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $11.06 or 0.00116824 BTC.

Niobium Coin Profile

Niobium Coin’s genesis date was December 1st, 2017. Niobium Coin’s total supply is 102,289,706 tokens and its circulating supply is 61,927,668 tokens. Niobium Coin’s official website is niobiumcoin.io . The Reddit community for Niobium Coin is /r/NiobiumBomesp and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Niobium Coin’s official Twitter account is @NiobiumCoins and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Niobium Coin

Niobium Coin can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: YoBit, Exrates and Bleutrade. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Niobium Coin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Niobium Coin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Niobium Coin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

