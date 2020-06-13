Nomura Raises Carvana (NYSE:CVNA) Price Target to $105.00

Carvana (NYSE:CVNA) had its price objective lifted by Nomura from $89.00 to $105.00 in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. Nomura currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the company. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on Carvana from $95.00 to $127.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, May 11th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on Carvana from $90.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Monday, June 1st. ValuEngine raised Carvana from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Friday, March 13th. Wells Fargo & Co boosted their price target on Carvana from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 26th. Finally, Stephens boosted their price target on Carvana from $75.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $93.25.

Carvana stock traded up $3.95 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $111.21. The stock had a trading volume of 1,765,883 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,513,009. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $95.36 and its 200-day simple moving average is $83.78. Carvana has a 1-year low of $22.16 and a 1-year high of $122.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.27 billion, a P/E ratio of -33.00 and a beta of 2.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 82.86, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a current ratio of 1.24.

Carvana (NYSE:CVNA) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The company reported ($1.18) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.63) by ($0.55). Carvana had a negative net margin of 3.89% and a negative return on equity of 127.13%. The firm had revenue of $1.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.10 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.53) EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 45.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Carvana will post -3.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, major shareholder Ernest C. Garcia II bought 555,556 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 1st. The stock was acquired at an average price of $45.00 per share, with a total value of $25,000,020.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 52,937,458 shares in the company, valued at $2,382,185,610. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Spruce House Partnership Llc sold 1,000,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.41, for a total value of $29,410,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 12.25% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Engrave Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in Carvana in the 4th quarter worth about $35,000. Lenox Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Carvana in the first quarter valued at about $51,000. Stephenson National Bank & Trust acquired a new stake in shares of Carvana in the fourth quarter valued at about $140,000. Trustcore Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Carvana in the first quarter valued at about $163,000. Finally, Piedmont Investment Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Carvana by 15.2% in the first quarter. Piedmont Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 3,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $215,000 after buying an additional 514 shares during the period. 52.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Carvana Company Profile

Carvana Co, together with its subsidiaries, operates an e-commerce platform for buying and selling used cars in the United States. Its platform allows customers to research and identify a vehicle; inspect it using company's proprietary 360-degree vehicle imaging technology; obtain financing and warranty coverage; purchase the vehicle; and schedule delivery or pick-up from their desktop or mobile devices.

