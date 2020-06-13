Norma Group (ETR:NOEJ) PT Set at €35.00 by Hauck & Aufhaeuser

Hauck & Aufhaeuser set a €35.00 ($39.33) price objective on Norma Group (ETR:NOEJ) in a research note published on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on NOEJ. Warburg Research set a €36.00 ($40.45) price objective on Norma Group and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 26th. HSBC set a €18.00 ($20.22) price target on Norma Group and gave the stock a sell rating in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Berenberg Bank set a €37.00 ($41.57) price objective on Norma Group and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 21st. Baader Bank set a €28.00 ($31.46) target price on shares of Norma Group and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Finally, Nord/LB set a €19.00 ($21.35) price target on shares of Norma Group and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, March 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of €28.17 ($31.65).

The company has a quick ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 2.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 101.47. Norma Group has a twelve month low of €14.38 ($16.16) and a twelve month high of €42.06 ($47.26). The stock has a 50 day moving average price of €23.69 and a two-hundred day moving average price of €29.12. The company has a market cap of $836.71 million and a P/E ratio of 15.80.

NORMA Group SE, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells engineered joining technology solutions in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Americas, and the Asia-Pacific. The company provides quick connectors, hose clamps, retaining clamps, and pipe couplings. Its products are used in cooling system, emission control, air intake and induction, ancillary system, aviation, infrastructure, irrigation, marine, off-road, pharma and biotech, and road applications.

