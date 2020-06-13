Northland Securities Initiates Coverage on Iteris (NASDAQ:ITI)

Northland Securities assumed coverage on shares of Iteris (NASDAQ:ITI) in a research note published on Wednesday, TipRanks reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $9.00 price objective on the technology company’s stock.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. B. Riley restated a buy rating and set a $8.50 target price on shares of Iteris in a research report on Wednesday. ValuEngine upgraded Iteris from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Friday, May 15th. JMP Securities dropped their target price on Iteris from $11.00 to $9.00 and set a market outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 5th. TheStreet downgraded Iteris from a c- rating to a d+ rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Iteris from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $5.50 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $7.70.

NASDAQ ITI traded up $0.05 on Wednesday, hitting $4.43. 174,703 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 134,919. The business’s fifty day moving average is $4.38 and its two-hundred day moving average is $4.55. Iteris has a 12 month low of $2.08 and a 12 month high of $6.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $177.93 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -31.64, a PEG ratio of 43.80 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 1.95 and a current ratio of 2.23.

Iteris (NASDAQ:ITI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 9th. The technology company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.02. The business had revenue of $30.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $31.29 million. Iteris had a negative return on equity of 9.03% and a negative net margin of 4.92%. Analysts expect that Iteris will post 0.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Citigroup Inc. raised its position in shares of Iteris by 107.7% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 8,046 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 4,172 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in Iteris during the fourth quarter valued at about $55,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Iteris during the fourth quarter valued at about $58,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its position in Iteris by 125.3% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 12,406 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 6,899 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in Iteris during the first quarter valued at about $46,000. Institutional investors own 46.94% of the company’s stock.

Iteris Company Profile

Iteris, Inc provides intelligent transportation systems technology solutions worldwide. The company's Roadway Sensors segment provides vehicle detection sensors and systems for traffic intersection management, communication systems, and roadway traffic data collection applications. Its products include Vantage detection system to detect vehicle presence at intersections, as well as vehicle count, speed, and other traffic data; Vantage Vector video/radar hybrid product, an vehicle detection sensor; and VantageLive!, a cloud-based platform; and Vantage systems equipped with smartcycle capability to differentiate between bicycles and other vehicles with a single video detection camera.

