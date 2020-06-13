Novocure (NASDAQ:NVCR) Downgraded to “Sell” at Zacks Investment Research

Novocure (NASDAQ:NVCR) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a note issued to investors on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “NovoCure Limited is an oncology company. The Company is engaged in developing a therapy called Tumor Treating Fields for the treatment of solid tumor cancers. It operates primarily in the United States, Germany, Switzerland and Japan. NovoCure Limited is based in Saint Helier, Channel Islands. “

NVCR has been the topic of a number of other reports. Mizuho reissued a “buy” rating and set a $82.00 price objective on shares of Novocure in a report on Wednesday, May 27th. SunTrust Banks dropped their price target on Novocure from $105.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Wedbush dropped their price target on Novocure from $80.00 to $78.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on Novocure in a research report on Sunday, April 19th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $85.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Evercore ISI lowered Novocure from an “in-line” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Sunday, April 19th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $78.00.

Novocure stock traded down $1.27 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $63.76. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 813,745 shares, compared to its average volume of 826,060. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $66.14 and its 200-day simple moving average is $76.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 5.49 and a quick ratio of 5.22. Novocure has a 52-week low of $53.40 and a 52-week high of $98.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 708.52 and a beta of 1.56.

Novocure (NASDAQ:NVCR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.01. Novocure had a net margin of 2.34% and a return on equity of 4.39%. The firm had revenue of $101.83 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $102.10 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.13) EPS. Novocure’s revenue was up 38.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Novocure will post 0.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, COO Michael J. Ambrogi sold 27,519 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.00, for a total transaction of $1,953,849.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 243,622 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,297,162. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Chairman William F. Doyle sold 31,332 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.73, for a total transaction of $1,996,788.36. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 649,958 shares in the company, valued at $41,421,823.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 91,527 shares of company stock worth $6,044,893 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 5.60% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of NVCR. Sunbelt Securities Inc. purchased a new position in Novocure during the fourth quarter worth approximately $4,214,000. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new position in Novocure during the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Hudock Inc. purchased a new position in Novocure during the first quarter worth approximately $26,000. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC purchased a new position in shares of Novocure during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Novocure by 60.4% during the 1st quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 417 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 157 shares in the last quarter. 69.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Novocure

Novocure Ltd. is global oncology company, which engages in the development and commercialization of its innovative therapy. It focuses on the commercial adoption of Optune, and its Tumor Treating Fields delivery system, for the treatment of glioblastoma (GBM), and to advance programs testing the efficacy and safety of Optune in multiple solid tumor indications through clinical pipeline.

