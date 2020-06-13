NOVOZYMES A/S/S (OTCMKTS:NVZMY) Lowered to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of NOVOZYMES A/S/S (OTCMKTS:NVZMY) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Novozymes A/S is primarily engaged in the development, production, and distribution of enzymes. Its business consists of two segments, enzyme business and bio business. The Company’s enzyme business segment offers detergent enzymes that are used in laundry and dishwashing, technical enzymes used in the transformation of starch into different kinds of sugars and have application in leather, textile, and forest product industries, food enzymes used in production of bread, wine, juice, beer, noodles, alcohol, and pasta and feed enzymes used in animal feed. Its bio business segment offers microorganisms that are used in industrial and municipal wastewater treatment, as well as in the cleaning of surfaces such as carpet, concrete, drain lines, and septic tanks in industrial and household applications. It also has application in the Biopharmaceutical ingredients used in pharmaceutical industry. Novozymes A/S is headquartered in Bagsvaerd, Denmark. “

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Credit Suisse Group lowered shares of NOVOZYMES A/S/S from an outperform rating to an underperform rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 12th. ValuEngine raised NOVOZYMES A/S/S from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Saturday, March 14th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group downgraded NOVOZYMES A/S/S from a buy rating to a sell rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $61.00.

Shares of NVZMY stock opened at $56.34 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $51.49 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $49.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 0.76. NOVOZYMES A/S/S has a 1 year low of $37.99 and a 1 year high of $57.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.68, a PEG ratio of 25.80 and a beta of 0.74.

NOVOZYMES A/S/S (OTCMKTS:NVZMY) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The biotechnology company reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42. NOVOZYMES A/S/S had a net margin of 21.08% and a return on equity of 26.90%. The business had revenue of $558.75 million for the quarter. Equities research analysts anticipate that NOVOZYMES A/S/S will post 1.63 EPS for the current year.

Novozymes A/S produces and sells industrial enzymes and microorganisms worldwide. The company offers agriculture solutions, including crop protection, and animal health and nutrition solutions; fermentation, lignecellulosic hydrolysis, liquefaction, process enhancement, and saccharifaction solutions for bioenergy; baking, beverages, dairy, and protein ingredients for the food and beverage industry; and laundry, dishwashing, hand washing, and cleaning solutions for the household care industry.

